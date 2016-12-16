December 5 through 11 was Computer Science Education Week. People all over the world will celebrate the week by running the Hour of Code, developed by code.org. To date, 305,366,842 people have tried the Hour of Code.

Computer Science Education Week and the Hour of Code are important because Technology is transforming every industry on the planet. In 2015, seven million openings in the U.S. were in occupations, including art and design, that value coding skills. But 75 percent of schools in the U.S. don’t teach computer science. It’s time for us to catch up to the 21st century. We know that regardless of what our students do when they grow up, whether they go into medicine, business, politics, or the arts, knowing how to build technology will give them confidence and a competitive edge.

On Thursday, the volunteers (joined by members of the Technology Department of Powell County Schools) ran the Hour of Code with the nine students in Mrs. Case’s class at Bowen Elementary school in Powell County, Kentucky. The children were each given an Hour of Code t-shirt provided by the Industry Partner Association (IPA) of the University of Kentucky Computer Science Department. Each sponsor’s logo appears on the back of the shirts: Lexmark, SQS, HP, Fishback Management and Research, Inc., Trinsoft, SDGBlue, McDonald’s (Healy Family McDonald’s), and the Computer Science department.

The UK volunteers included: Members of the newly formed Association for Computing Machinery-Women (ACM-W) chapter at University of Kentucky: Lindsey Gillaspie, Irsyad Hanif, Jordan George, Ethan Gill, Melissa Shankle, Raiffa Syamil, Muadh Ghuenim, industry partner Trinsoft, and faculty member Dr. Jane Hayes.

If you are interested in running or assisting with the Hour of Code in the future or are interested in joining the Industry Partner Association, please contact Dr. Hayes at hayes@cs.uky.edu.