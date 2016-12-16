The Lady Pirates were looking to repeat Monday night’s success against Tates Creek when Hazard came to Stanton last Saturday night. The upset did not quite materialize as the Lady Bulldogs, ranked fourth in the region in the preseason, won going away 58-36.

Speaking of that Tates Creek victory last Monday evening, the Lady Pirates out-battled the Creekers in a close game from start to finish to pick up the first win of the season. Brown led the way with 21 points and eight rebounds, as Powell won, 45-37

Howell scored eight points and pulled down eight boards. Lewis chipped in six, King added four, Elam scored three, Grace Hall added three and Samantha Watkins scored one point

As for the Hazard contest the first quarter was close, with Hazard leading 12-6 at the end of the period and Powell only trailed by five, 24-19, at the half. The third quarter was the Lady Pirates’ downfall, as they were outscored 12-3 by Hazard.

The final frame also belonged to the visitors, 22-14. Hazard improved to 2-1 on the season while Powell falls to 1-3.

The Lady Bulldogs were led in scoring by Desiree Sturgill with 16 points, Hayley Caudill and Destiny Walker with 14 each, while Simone Beverly added six and Cameron Howard tossed in five points.

For the Lady Pirates, Dakota Brown was again the scoring leader with 11, closely followed by Macey Howell with eight. All the Lady Pirates saw action, and Lindsey Willoughby scored four points. Ashley King and Elizabeth Scott had two points each. Lexie Crabtree hit 1-of-3 free throws to get in the scorebook.

The Lady Pirates were set for a district matchup at Owsley County this past Tuesday night and will return home to play Lee County on Friday night. Both games are part of the boys-girls varsity doubleheader the 56th District has incorporated. Powell will also play Perry Central at home on Saturday night.