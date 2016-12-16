Operation Hands of Love Food Bank & Harbor of Light Worship Center

Operation Hands of Love Food Bank and Harbor Light Worship Center is here to help low income families and families that are needing food assistance. We are here to help you all. Please call anytime at 606-947-0566. Like us on Facebook at Operation Hands of Love Food Bank, Harbor Light Worship Center Ministries or visit us on the web at www.hlwcm.org.

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God

Hatcher’s Creek Church of God is having church on Thursday night at 6 p.m. with Bro. Henry Johnson. Everyone is welcome to come and join a night of worship and fellowship.

Prayer Line

If you are in need of prayer or need to leave a prayer request, call (606) 663-6172 or (606) 663-6385.

Epperson First Church of God Christmas Program

Epperson First Church of God will be hosting a Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m. Walt Gabbard will conduct the music and the special speaker will be Heidi McKenzie. There will be a nativity scene, as well as a Card Board testimony from the congregation members. Everyone will receive a fruit bag.