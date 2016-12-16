County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP) Cost Sharing Program

Applications are now available for the CAIP funds for Powell County farmers. Applications can now be picked up at the Powell County Extension Office and must be postmarked by December 23, 2016. Farmers who are approved, may be eligible for reimbursement of $2,000 cost share funds. This means if you spend $4,000, you would be reimbursed $2,000. This is a 50/50 cost share program with maximum reimbursement of $2,000.

This year farmers are also required to complete a Producer Report and Certification form at the time of submitting an application. You are also required to complete a minimum of one educational component prior to the disbursement of funds related to farm management, production, best management practices or marketing. Examples of types of sessions include workshops, seminars, field days, university sanctioned on-line courses, webinars, etc.

Make Your Own Centerpiece with Mike Reed on Dec. 19, 2016 at 4-9pm:

Have you ever been reading through magazines and catalogues and noticed the beautiful greenery decorations and wondered “How can I make those?” If you want to learn more about using live greenery then plan on attending this Christmas workshop. Mike Reed, former Powell County ANR Extension Agent will be hosting this workshop and will be helping you create your beautiful masterpieces just in time for Christmas so you can wow your guests during supper. During this workshop, participants will learn of the different types of live greenery available in our area that they can find in their yard or fence row and can make for their own decorations. Each participant will take home a centerpiece they can place on their table that will last throughout Christmas. Make reservations at the Powell County Cooperative Extension Service Office (606-663-6405). Only the first 25 people will have a spot. Please bring cutting utensils and a tray for your centerpiece to sit on. Refreshments will be served. Participating in this workshop will cost 10 dollars.

Gatlinburg Fire Donations

Allen Guzman, a 9th grader at PCHS, will be taking donations to be delivered to victims of the Gatlinburg fires. Donations of non-perishable food, clothing, water, Gatorade, and hygiene products would be greatly appreciated. Donations will be accepted for the next few weeks and you can drop them off at the Powell County High school.

Kentucky Proud Evening – Local Authors and Foods

Native Kentuckian author, Maggie Green, will be available at the Dec. 15 Kentucky Proud Evening – Local Authors and Foods event to discuss her new book, Tasting Kentucky: Favorite Recipes from the Bluegrass. In addition to writing, Green is a cookbook editor for several well-known trade cookbooks including Joy of Cooking, The Ultrametabolism Cookbook, and James Beard cookbooks. Prior to her work in the publishing industry, Maggie was a personal chef for over 100 clients in the greater Cincinnati area. This event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Fayette County Extension Office. A $5.00 registration fee includes recipe samples from Maggie Green’s cookbooks. For more information, call 859-257-5582.

American Legion Post #305 Meetings

The American Legion Post #305 meets every third Tuesday of the month at 360 North Main Street, Stanton. For more information contact 606-663-4604 or 606-663-1657.

Community Yoga Class

Community Yoga classes offered at the Powell County Extension office. Tuesday’s at 7:00 p.m. is the beginner’s yoga. Cost will be $5 per class. Please bring a mat, beach towel and bottle of water.

Help Powell Search & Rescue

The Powell County Search and Rescue Team is running the snack bar at the AmVets Post #67 in Clay City every Monday night 6-9 p.m. during bingo, as their main fund-raiser to buy and maintain equipment. The team is made up all local volunteers who respond not only to woodland emergencies such as falls in the gorge area, but also to general community needs such as Amber and Golden Alerts. You don’t have to play bingo to enjoy eats & treats from the snack bar, but if you do, you will be helping two charities at once!

AmVets Meeting

AmVets Post 67, Clay City, monthly meeting, the first Sunday every month at 2 p.m. Bingo every Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The Powell County Public Library

Powell County Public Library Board Meeting will be held on the third Monday of the month at 4 p.m. in the library. Story Time at the Powell County Public Library is every Thursday from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 3 to 5 years. We will read stories, do crafts and sometimes a movie.

Vets Benefits

A Veteran’s Benefits Field Representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, Kentucky on the first Thursday of each month. The hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. For further information call toll free 1-866-376-0308.

Friends of PC Pets Meetings

Friends of Powell County’s Pets hold their monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month at the Powell County Public Library. If you have any questions or you would like to volunteer or foster, please stop by.

Notice of Cancellation

The Second Regular Board Meeting scheduled for Monday, December 26th, has been cancelled. There will not be a second meeting this month. The next Regular Board Meeting will be Monday, January 9, 2017 at Bowen Elementary School in the library.

Thank you and we hope that everyone has a very nice holiday.

Disabled American Veteran Meeting

The Monthly Meeting of the Powell County Disabled American Veterans Powell County Chapter # 103 is held on the second Thursday each month at 30 Bright Street Stanton at 6 p.m.

Red River Chamber of Commerce

The Red River Chamber of Commerce will hold meetings for ALL businesses on the second Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Stanton Depot.