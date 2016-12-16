Willie Imogene Brooks, 88, of Clay City died Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at her residence surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker and a member of the Living Waters Church. She is survived by three sons Glenn Brooks and wife Judy of Frenchburg, Charles Brooks and wife Leslie of Clay City, Rondel Brooks and wife Deborah of Clay City, seven daughters Faye King and husband Buddy of Stanton, Jeannie Patrick and husband Perry of Frenchburg, Betty Townsend and husband Ricky of Clay City, Dorothy Risner and husband Omar of Clay City, Darlene Watkins and husband Jimmy of Hope, Teresa Risner and husband Buckie of Stanton, Leslie Scott and husband Billy of Dayton, OH, 26 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren, one brother Graydon Taulbee of Lexington, four sisters JoAnn Faulkner of OH, Sadie Tolson of OH, Phyllis Anderson of OH and Ina Purcell of Paris. She was preceded in death by her parents William and Nara Taulbee, husband Charley Brooks, three daughters Margie Knox, Janice Brooks, Linda Brooks, two great granddaughters April Catron and Tabitha Brooks, two brothers Kenneth Taulbee, Eugene Taulbee, one sister Mazie Roberts and a son in-law Jessie Briggs. Funeral services were held Friday, December 9, 2016 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro Donald Hale officiating. Burial followed in the Napier Cemetery at Slade. Pallbearers were Jared Jenkins, Aaron Briggs, Brandon Risner, Charles Brooks JR, Dustin Risner, Glenn Junior Brooks and Steven Risner. Honorary Pallbearers were Rondle Brooks, Nathanial Brooks, William Cody Briggs and Jonathan Brooks. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Hugh Catron, 93, husband of Wanda Catron, died Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at his home. He was born May 16, 1923 in Menifee County to the late Steve and Mamie Nolan Catron. He was retired from Bundy Tubing, worked for the Forestry Service, and is a World War II Veteran.

Survivors include, wife of 66 years, Wanda Catron; sons, Billy (Barbara) Catron, Donald (Kathy) Catron, Virgil (Michelle) Catron, and David Catron; daughter, Athea (Steve) Watkins; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Mamie Nolan Catron, granddaughter, April Catron; brothers, Troy, Roy Henry, Reece, and Coleman Catron; and daughter in law, Shelia Lynn Napier Catron.

Services were held Saturday, December 10, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Gary Huntsburger. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery, Stanton with military honors. Pallbearers serving, sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers serving, Stephen Watkins, Lyle Riddle, Bill Winburn, Dwaine Anderson, Bruce Denniston, Cecil Catron, Troy (Runt) Catron, Billy Dawson, Gertrude Dawson, Gene Ledford, Fran Ledford, Wayne Catron, Jerri Catron, Ronald Swango and Linda Swango. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Robert Lee Hamilton, 28, died Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born March 10, 1988 in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Andy Allgood and Anita Hamilton. He was an employee of the Nestle Corporation.

Survivors include, mother, Anita Hamilton; father, Andy Allgood; daughters, Riley Michelle Hamilton, Grace Rayne Hamilton, and Kali Amiyah Hamilton; sisters, Alissa Marie Hamilton and Elizabeth Rae Hamilton; half-sister, Brianna Allgood; half-brother, Bailey Allgood; grandparents, Bob and Marlene Hamilton, Vickie Elliott, and Leonard Allgood; and numerous cousins.

Services were held Saturday at Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Donald Lee Lykins, 66, Stanton, died Tuesday, December 6, 2016 at his home. He was born July 20, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio to the late Charles Estill and Maude Mae Lykins. He was a retired construction worker and heavy equipment operator.

Survivors include, daughter, Heather (Jackie) Young, Ravenna, and Lydia (Cody) Rake, Campbellsville; sister, Ruth Ann (Herbert) Trent, Stanton and Betty (Wilburn) Lynch, Connersville, Indiana; unborn granddaughter, Kenleigh Grace Rakes; several nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Alma Lykins, Nell Lykins, Joyce Lykins, and Lucille Tharpe; and brothers, Jackie Lykins, Billy Ray Lykins, Dickie Lykins, and Mugsy Lykins.

Services were held Friday, December 9, by Rev. Terry Barnes. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Jeff Trent, Dustin Holder, Larry Griffin, Sam Shoppelle, Caleb Crowe, and Tanner Crowe serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Terry & Deb Coldiron, Ronnie & Dorothy Clemons, Sammy "Hoppy" Parks, Mike "Bubbles" Means, Mark Atkinson, Mike Atkinson, Melvin Atkinson, Ernest Neace, Charles "Green" Wilburn, and Carl McFarland. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Betty Moore, 59, Clay City, died Friday, December 2, 2016 at her home. She was born April 18, 1957 in Hyden, Kentucky to the late Bradley Coldwell and Geraldine McIntosh Olinger.

Survivors include, daughter, Christina Sargent; son, Anthony Moore; brothers, David Coldwell, Randal Coldwell, Jerry Olinger, and Doug Olinger; sisters, Molly Vires, Agnes Perry, and Rosetta Olinger; and 5 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Gail Fortner.

No services scheduled. Davis & Davis Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.