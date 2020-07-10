By MADISON FUGATE

Times Editor

An election like never before, an election that will most likely hold an interesting read for history books in years to come. Despite the challenges, Powell County Clerk, Jackie Everman and the rest of the office teamed up with Stanton Postmaster, Danna Hughes, to ensure mailed ballots were delivered to and from on time and their hard work and determination allowed for a very different poll in votes as required from them this year. The clerk and staff pulled long hours and added days to count votes. Everman summarizes her view and thoughts behind the process, “This year’s voting was definitely different, thanks to the pandemic, but all in all, I think it went rather smooth. Even though there was a lot more pressure on me and a lot of extra work and time that went into it versus a “normal” election, I think we handled it rather well. We went from less than 10% of people voting by mail up to almost 60%. I’m anxious to see how we will proceed with the General Election.” Kentucky’s primary election was originally scheduled for May 19, but was delayed until June 23 as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. In the 2016 general election, Donald Trump won the state with 62.52% of the vote in Kentucky, compared with Hillary Clinton’s 32.68%. The winning presidential candidate has carried Kentucky in every election from 1964 to 2004. In 2008, John McCain won the state but lost the White House breaking that streak. Kentucky’s state Legislature is controlled by Republicans, while the governor’s office is in Democratic hands under the leadership of Governor Andy Beshear. Republicans hold both of the state’s US Senate seats and a majority of US House seats. This year in Powell county, there were more absentee ballots than in person votes. Republican candidate, Donald Trump led the president of the United States primary election in Powell County by 33 votes at a total of 877 votes with Joseph Biden, democratic candidate, following closely behind at 844 total votes. Bernie Sanders received 154 total votes and the remaining candidates had 50 or less each total in Powell County. Mitch McConnell led the United States Senator poll in Powell County with 791 total votes and Democrat, Amy McGrath, followed closely behind with 778 votes total. Democrat, Charles Booker received a total of 385 votes for Powell County and Democrat candidate

Mike Broihier had 161 total votes in the county. The remainder of candidates for United States Senator held 50 or less votes for Powell county. As far as the United States Representative in Congress, Democrat, Josh Hicks, led the poll for Powell County with 961 total votes and Republican Andy Barr had 872 total votes. Democrat Daniel Kemph received 443 total votes for United States representative in Congress, again in Powell County alone. The remaining candidates for United States Representative in Congress had 50 or less votes total each. The next choice on the ballot was for state senator, Albert Robinson led this campaign in Powell County with 455 total votes. Kay Hensley had 275 votes and Brandon Jackson Storm had a total of 192 votes for Powell County. The last choice on the ballot was for Justice of the Supreme Court, Robert B. Conley led the votes for Powell County with 1,080 total votes, the largest accumulation of supporting Powell County voters compared to any other candidacy. Sam Wright held 672 votes and Chris Harris had 570 votes total for Powell County.