Alden Thomas Pittman, 73, widower of Elda Pittman, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling. He was born December 16, 1946 to the late Jasper and Izetia Stewart Pittman. Survivors include, sons, Robert (Holly) Pittman and David (Sarah Derickson) Pittman; daughter, Christy (Shawn) Kennon; grandchildren, Jordan Rice,, Bryanna Rice, Christopher Rice, Mackenzie Rice, Braxton Pittman, Skylar Pittman, Tyler Pittman, Kelsey Parker, Dustin Parker, and Chase Kennon; great-grandchildren, Jaren Rice, EllieAnne Rice, and Hayden Ritchie; brothers, Jr (Vivian) Pittman. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother, Rayburn (Wanda) Pittman. Services were Monday, July 6, 6:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Larry Shoemaker. Visitation Monday after 5:00PM.

Phyllis Jean Smith, 63, widow of Gary Smith, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born April 16, 1957 to the late Ollie and Dorthey Rogers Dunaway. She was a past employee of United L & N Glass, Versailles, and Winchester Farms. Survivors include, sons, Chris (Bridgette) Smith, Thomas Smith, and Titus Smith; grandchildren, Samantha Smith, Cody Smith, Shelby Smith, Mason Smith, and Morgan Smith; sisters, Sharon (Donny) Rogers, Ruthie (Stanley) Stull, Carolyn Skidmore, Ann Seaman, Sheila (Danny) Barnett, Debbie Stamper; brother, Billy Dunaway. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ollie and Dorthey Dunaway; husband, Gary Smith; brothers, Paul E Dunaway and Larry Dunaway. Services were Sunday, July 5, 2020, 10:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Visitation Saturay 1-3pm at the funeral home. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton.

Charles Richard “Dickie” Luttrell, age 79, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his residence in Stanton, Kentucky. He was born April 22, 1941 in Combs, Kentucky to the late George and Edna Gabbard Luttrell. He was a member of Combs Baptist Church of Combs, Kentucky, an American Veteran serving in the United States Army in the Vietnam War and he was a retired truck driver for Hearne Trucking Company and Hilton Trucking Company. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Disabled American Veteran’s Chapter 171. He is survived by his wife Rebecca Turner Luttrell and a special four legged friend “Little Richard”; three daughters: Tina and Steve Walker of Georgetown, Kentucky; Lesley and Carl Day of Smilax, Kentucky and Jennifer and Robert Burke of Irvine, Kentucky; two sons: David and Melanie Luttrell of Hazard, Kentucky and Charles and Jamie B. Luttrell of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; three brothers: Gerald Luttrell of Frankfort, Kentucky, Bill Luttrell of Indiana and Larry Joe and Peggy Sue Luttrell of Combs, Kentucky; eight grandchildren: Steven Walker, Derek and Sheridan Luttrell, Hannah Osborne, Cierra Harvey, Adrian Harvey, and Jayleigh and Ellie Burke; special niece Joy Taulbee and special nephew Jared Taulbee. Visitation was held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky from 6:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Funeral services were officiated by Bro. Garland Lacy was held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at the funeral home as well at 2:00 P.M. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Darren Napier, Jared Privett, Jimmy Luttrell, Wendell Sexton, Ray Grigsby and Mike Seller serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Marvin Rose, Luke Rollins, Dr. Trish Lewis, David and Deborah Catchings and the Hazard V. A. Clinic. Hearne Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Charlie Richard Long, age 90, husband of Billie Fortney Long, passed away July 1, 2020 at his residence on Pearl Street, Stanton, KY. Born in Celina, TN he was the son of the late Miley and Margaret Willis Long. Charlie was a retired foreman with Codell Construction Company and he attended Stanton Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brother, Albert Long and his sister, Faye Walters. He is survived by his wife, Billie Long; one son, Michael (Laura) Long of Kingston, OH; one daughter, Diana Long of Stanton; one brother, Jerry (Wanda) Long of Greenburg; five grandchildren: Carrie (Lee) Botts of Frenchburg, Audrey (Joey) Barker of Kingston, OH, Clayton Long of Tokyo, Japan, A. J. (Leslie) Greenwalt and Brittney Greenwalt of Chillicothe, OH; eight great grandchildren: Kylee Botts, Judah Barker, Cora Pelletier, Deghan Greenwalt, Kace Greenwalt, Adiline Greenwalt, Chandler Greenwalt and Brianna Barbee; special granddaughter, Amy Holder along with a host of nieces and nephews. Funeral services officiated by Rev. Kim Rose were conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation was 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home Burial was in Stanton Cemetery with Wayne Fortney, Lee Botts, Dustin Holder, Murray Wakeham, Mike Flannery and Joey Barker serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Brenda Hughes, Ron and Barbara Rousey, Codell Construction Company Alumna, Brenda Crabtree, Judy Shaw, Everett “Junebug” and Denise Todd, Calvin Fortney, Teresa Kinser and Hospice East. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Wilson H. Hampton, 95, passed away Friday night June 27, 2020. He was a native of West Bend Ky born to the late Walter and Lullia Cooper Hampton. Affectionately known as ‘W.H.’ and ‘Uncle H’ by those that loved him. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in WW II. He was the husband of Mae who proceeded him in death. W. H. Retired from Avon Army depot after many years of employment. He so enjoyed farming and took pride in raising his garden. He was a devoted member of Pine Grove CME in West Bend but also attended Greater St James CME in Winchester. He was a very kind man that never complained. In addition to his parents and wife he was preceded in death by five brothers and two sisters. Leaving to cherish his memory is his daughter Linda (Doug) Hopewell. Granddaughters Kathy and Brenda Hopewell, six great grandchildren, his sister, Evelyn Williams, several nieces including Rev. Cassandra Brown, a host of nephews, cousins and other relatives. The homegoing services were Friday, July 3, 2020 at Pine Grove CME in West Bend (ClayCity) KY. Visitation was from 12pm with 2pm service at the church. Burial at Pine Grove Cemetery. Pastor Denise Jones, officiating. Arrangements by Chenault Bros Funeral Home, Winchester, KY.