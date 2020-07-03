By: Madison Fugate

It’s safe to assume that one of the most popular past time hobbies of several locals is the sport of golfing. So many residents, new and old, enjoy the golf courses here in this area. These courses have been around for many years and store fond memories to so many from years ago. Of these courses, the Beechfork Golf Club hosts an invitational tournament for these enthusiastic and dedicated players. Although several events have been either canceled or postponed this summer, there are still a select few planned events that can make safety precautions feasible while still choosing to carry out these events with some adjustment to the normalcy of certain procedures to assure safety. As many of you are already aware, golf is an outdoor sport that maintains a safe distance between players and with extra sanitation of equipment when necessary and so forth, fortunately, this sport can still be made possible despite the overwhelming cancellation of so many other future plans.

This tournament will take place on August 7th, 8th and 9th. On August 7th, there will be a blind draw scramble (A-B-C-D format), the scramble is to start at 11:00 a.m. An entry fee of $50.00 is required, Calcutta at 10:00 a.m. The cash payout is to be determined based upon the number of players. On August 8th, the tournament tee time begins at 8:00 a.m. with Calcutta after the completion of the first round. On August 9th, the tee time begins, again, at 8:00 a.m. with prizes to be awarded.

As for the tournament entry fee, the fee is $110 with your own cart and $130 if a rental cart is necessary. It’s encouraged for you to bring your own cart, if possible. The number of flights is based upon the number of participants. There will be a prize awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th places. The first place winner will be awarded with $500.00, second place participant will be awarded with $300.00, third place participant will be rewarded with $200.00, and fourth place participant will be rewarded with one-dozen proV1x golf balls. If you are interested in being a part of this year’s invitational tournament, you are welcome to reach out to 859-475-8045 or 606-481-2684 with any potential or further questions. The deadline to sign up for this tournament is August 5th, 2020. Members of the Beechfork Golf Club are seeking your support in bringing back this annual tournament and giving the community an event worth looking forward to. This year may be the time to make long lasting memories again out on the golf course!