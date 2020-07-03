Eldon Keith Miller, 93, of Stanton, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Home. He was born in Lacey, Michigan on February 10, 1927 to the late Glenn and Dora Benedict Miller. Eldon was a United States Army Veteran and member of Harvestime Assembly of God. He enjoyed fishing, UK Basketball, his dog Max and spending time with his church family. Eldon had a big personality and loved cutting up and playing jokes with his friends and care givers. They will miss him dearly He is survived by four sons, Dale Miller (Pam), Warren Miller (Susan), James Miller ( Debbie) and Doug Miller (Margaret); one daughter, Margaret Miller; four brothers, Milbourne, Nile, Maynard and Merwyn; one sister, Marion Ellsworth; sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Eldon is also survived by his adopted family including care giver Ruth Jett Francis (Terry) of Jeffersonville; grandchildren, Andrea, Lindsay, Carson, Courtney, Dottie, Tiffany, Jeffery, J.D., Iris and Rose; special friends, Brother Tony Story (Rhiana), Sister Kennett, the girls at Stanton Nursing Home, Charles Moore, Anna Bishop, Bonnie Watkins and Wanda Elkins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Dale, Forest, Royal, Gordon, Wendell; five sisters, Eleanor, Glendora, Thelma, Wilma and Louis and special friend, Mary Lou Adams. Memorial service were held Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 12:00PM at Harvestime Assembly of God in Stanton with Pastor Tony Story officiating. Guestbook at: www.coffmanfuneral.com Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.

Ruth Clemons Gregory, age 94, formerly of Stanton, Kentucky, widow of Gale W.

Gregory passed away June 18, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Born in New Castle, Indiana

she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Golden Townsend Clemons. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Mike) Schern of Washington, Utah; four grandchildren: Jason (Hye-In) Schern, Gregory (Melanie) Schern, Susan (Bryce) Thiriot and Kassiah (Daniel) Myers and 13 great grandchildren: Kevin Schern, Emily Schern, Lillian Schern, Jaisa Schern, Camden Schern, Rilynn Schern, Abagail Thiriot, Gabriella Thiriot, Sebastian Myers, David Myers, Annabelle Myers, Marcus Myers and Charlotte Myers. June 26, 2020 with funeral at 11:00 A.M. at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Interment was in Powell’s Valley Cemetery, Clay City, KY alongside her husband with Jason Schern, Dallas Pelfrey, Justin Slemp, Gary Willoughby, Gary Reed and Jessie Alexander serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Fred Tuttle and Greg Schern. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

David Lee Burgher, 58, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 at his home. He was born August 3, 1961 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Cecil Franklin and Beatrice Highley Burgher. Survivors include brothers, Cecil E. Burgher, Herbert Burgher, Melvin Burgher, Harold (Pat) Burgher, K.C. (Donna) Burgher; sisters, Alma Lois Ratliff, Connie (Brian) Patrick, Mary Ann (John) Rymer, and Carolyn Woosley; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews who he dearly loved. Services were Tuesday, June 30, 2020 3:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Dale Payne. Visitation was Tuesday after 1:00pm. Burial in Powells Valley Cemetery with Mike Scott, Mark Miller, Larry Fraley, Kendall Knox, Cody Burgher, and Jason Woosley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Carl Miller, Karen Ratliff, Bobbi Jo Lowe, Madison Combs, Montana Combs, Kenzie Brewer, Dorothy Gross, Darcus Francis, Evan Rogers, Jacob Rogers, Larry Spurlock and special neighbor Jean.

Phillip L. Hatton, Sr., 65, husband of Georgia Hatton, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. He was born April 6, 1955 in Powell County to the late Elmer Hatton and the late Cora Elizabeth King Bryant. Survivors include, wife, Georgia Hatton; son, Phillip (Alisha) Hatton Jr., Clay City; brother, Lonnie (Ann) Hatton, Lexington; sister, Sheila Anderson, Stanton; grandchildren, Summer Hatton, Brianna Hatton, Jimmy Hatton, and Carter Hatton. Services were Saturday, June 27, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Ben Liston. Visitation was Friday 6-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Stanton Cemetery with Tim Hatton, Scotty Hatton, James Anderson, Roger Townsend, Jason Benton, and Keith Lane serving as pallbearers.

Jean Nolan, 93, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center, Stanton. She was born May 22, 1927 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late John and Zannie Martin Nolan. Survivors include, Niece, Lula Abner; Nephew, John Alan Nolan; Special Friends, Freda Roberts Beatrice Branham, and Glenna McIntosh. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Zannie Martin Nolan; Florence Nolan, Dorothy Nolan, Shirley Nolan and Dewey Nolan. Services were Thursday, June 25, 2:00pm Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Marion Brewer. Visitation was Thursday 11:00am until time of service. Burial in Nolan Cemetery with Shane Nolan, Rusty Nolan, John Nolan, Willie Nolan, Mike Nolan, Shannon Smith, Preston Nolan, and Donovan Nolan. Honorary pallbearers serving Marion & Janice Brewer, Wayne Abner, Jason Abner, Peggy Napier, Leona Strange, Geneva Ballou, Regina Caudill, Louise Abner, Forest Martin, Lloyd Fantz, Linda Knox, and Dr Julie Kennon and Staff.

Nettie Marie West, 88, widow of Dorris West, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center. She was born February 25, 1932 in Perry County, Kentucky to the late Harry and Louetta Gibbs Francis. Survivors include, sons, Dorris West Jr., Chuck West, and Gary West; daughter, Delania Phillips; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild. Services were Sunday, June 28, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Willard Estep. Visitation was Sunday after 12:00PM. Burial in Logan Cemetery with Larry Epperson, Keith Carpenter, Ricky Tyra, Steve Trosper, Brandon Culbertson, Charles Faulkner and Terry Carpenter.

Helen Price Tudor Pattie passed peacefully at her home in Danville, KY surrounded by her family. She was born in Valley View, KY on April 10, 1932 to Mary Elizabeth Noland Tudor and Humphrey Hill “Jack” Tudor Jr.

She graduated Salutatorian from Irvin HS in 1950 and began her career at the KY Dept. of Education. She made many wonderful memories and stories from working for KY Governor AB “Happy” Chandler from 1955-60. While having a family and working, she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Education and eventually two Masters’ degrees with honors from EKU. She fiercely championed the interest of children at Kentucky School for the Deaf for 30 years, progressing from a social worker and retiring as Director of Social Services.

She led and served many organizations including Leadership Danville, Leadership KY and the Governor’s Task Force on Welfare Reform. She was a driving force and protector in her family from a young age and excelled at networking family and friends, along with matchmaking. Her mischievous smile lent itself to many fun outings and theme parties throughout her life.

She leaves behind her husband of 68 years, John Coleman “Jack” Pattie; daughter, Susan Cieply (Jeff); two granddaughters, MaryClaire and Kara; two sisters, Margie Bradford of Bardstown and Lois June Prewitt (Verlon) of Irvin;, and many loved nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Duveen French; and brothers, Glenn Bradley Tudor and Humphrey Hill Tudor, III.

Visitation is 9-11 am, Thursday at Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville with Funeral Service following at 11 am. Burial is at Richmond Cemetery. Guestbook available at www.wlpruitt.com.