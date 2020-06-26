Chester L. Morrison 92, the husband of the late Doris Jean Morrison passed away peacefully on Sunday June 21, 2020 at the Tender Touch Heart and Home facility in Elizabethtown, KY. His two sons, Barry and Danny, were at his side. Born February 3, 1928 in Tabor (Menifee Co.) Kentucky, he was the son of the late John Preston and Nancy Jane Morrison.

Mr. Morrison attended the Frenchburg Academy where he graduated in 1946. He then served in the U.S. military and was stationed in Japan. Upon his return, he was employed by Armco Steel in Middletown, OH., Crown Zellerbach in Oakland, California, The US Forest Service in Stanton, Ky and The State of Kentucky’s Division of Water Quality.

He is survived by two sons, Barry A. Morrison (Ona), Elizabethtown, KY. And Danny L. Morrison (Ellen), Chesapeake, OH. He is also survived by one Grandson, John Taylor Morrison, Huntington, WV. and seven step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by one step-grandson, Ben Patrick of Shelbyville, KY. At this time the family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of sympathy. We regret that due to safety considerations related to COVID-19, a limited graveside service for immediate family members will be held at 1:00PM Thursday June 25, 2020 at the Winchester Cemetery in Winchester, KY. The Reverend Larry Mullins will be officice. Scobee Funeral Home in Winchester will oversee the arrangements. In gratitude and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Tender Touch Heart and Home, 571 Westport Road, Elizabethown, KY. 42701.

Nikki Howell, 30, daughter of Terry Townsend and Melissa Combs, passed away Thursday, June 18, at her home. She was born December 12, 1989 in Winchester, Kentucky to Terry Townsend and Melissa Roberts Combs. She was an employee of Morehead Juvenile Department of Justice. Survivors include, mother, Melissa (Geff) Combs, Stanton; father, Terry (Angi) Townsend, Stanton; sisters, Renee (Jeremy) Jones and Robin (Tony) Bartley; step-brothers, Geff (Cecilia) Combs Jr. and Cody Wells; step-sister, Mary Combs; nieces and nephews, Caden Jones, Kaylen Jones, Kyleigh Bartley, Isobel Bartley, Claira Bartley and Cheyenne Sparks; grandmother, Reva Townsend; and special companion, Matthew Bergstrom. Services Monday, June 22, 11:00AM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, by Rev. Paul Day. Visitation Sunday 5-8pm at the funeral home. Burial in Resthaven Cemetery with Justin West, Zach Hood, Randy West, Charlie Hays, Geff Combs Jr., and Jeremiah Delacruz serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, PJ Terry, Angel Roland, Samantha Stokley, Christy, Bobby, and Maddie Watkins, and all her children at the Morehead Juvenile Detention Center.

Lorelei Steele, 90, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born March 28, 1930 to the late George W. and Stella Barnett Pasley. Survivors include, children, Carolyn (Danny) Martin, Eva Townsend, Elbert (Sheila) Steele, and Sonya Barzegar; grandchildren, Tammy (Roy) Arvin, Shannon Townsend, Chrissy (JD) Beatty, Tonya Williams, Amanda (Mike) Howard, Laura (Josh) Pelfrey, and Kelly (Brock) Carpenter; great-grandchildren, Anthony Page, Ashley (Tyler Robinson) Page, Ethan Anderson, Logan Arvin, Dylan Arvin, Gage Williams, Maleigha Howard, Journey Pelfrey, and Kennedy Pelfrey; great great-grandchildren, Kayleigh Robinson and Memphis Robinson; brother, Lenwell (Gearlene) Pasley. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Stella Pasley; husband, Billy Steele; brothers, Louie Pasley, Hubert Pasley, Orville “Dude” Pasley, Millard Pasley, Vernon Pasley, and George W. Pasley Jr; sisters, Margie Vinson, Millie Lewis, and Wilma Mullinax. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Teresa Tackett, 58, of Stanton passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at the Clark Regional Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1961 in Floyd County to James and Janice Flanery. She is survived by one brother Arthur “Eugene” Hall of Georgia, a step brother James Flanery Jr. of Floyd, Co., three sisters Judy Justice of Harold, KY, Diana Light of Vermont and Robin Slone of TN. She was preceded by her parents James and Janice Flanery and a step sister Cecilia Johnson. A memorial service was held Sunday, June 21, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Ruth Clemons Gregory, age 94, formerly of Stanton, Kentucky, widow of Gale W. Gregory passed away June 18, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Born in New Castle, Indiana she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Golden Townsend Clemons. She is survived by her daughter, Kathy (Mike) Schern of Washington, Utah; four grandchildren: Jason (Hye-In) Schern, Gregory (Melanie) Schern, Susan (Bryce) Thiriot and Kassiah (Daniel) Myers and 13 great grandchildren: Kevin Schern, Emily Schern, Lillian Schern, Jaisa Schern, Camden Schern, Rilynn Schern, Abagail Thiriot, Gabriella Thiriot, Sebastian Myers, David Myers, Annabelle Myers, Marcus Myers and Charlotte Myers. Interment will be in Powells Valley Cemetery, Clay City, Kentucky alongside her husband. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.