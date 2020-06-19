Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital Updates
Hospital Visitor Policy
While continuing to ensure patient safety and well-being, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital has updated its visitor restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19.
No visitors are allowed for patients diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 (exception is made in instances of end of life). For all other patients, the following policies apply to visitors to the hospital:
-
One visitor each day will be allowed for each admitted patient on the medical unit. The visitor is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. A visitor may not leave the hospital campus and return that same day.
-
A visitor will be required to remain in a patient’s room even when the patient is not present.
-
Procedural patients may have one visitor for post-procedure consultations with the medical provider.
-
No visitors will be allowed to accompany patients in the ER or in outpatient areas such as lab, radiology, etc. The only exceptions are in cases of end-of-life, life-changing diagnoses, or if the visitor is needed for assistance with care or communication. Pediatric patients in these areas are allowed one parent/guardian.
-
No visitors with signs or symptoms of illness will be permitted and all visitors must pass a temperature check and screening to be allowed entry to the hospital.
-
All visitors must wear a mask at all times within the hospital (including while in a patient room.) The only exception is when eating and drinking.
Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital recommends that anyone at high risk for severe illness, such as older adults or those with serious underlying conditions, not visit at this time.