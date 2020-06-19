Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital Updates

Hospital Visitor Policy

While continuing to ensure patient safety and well-being, Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital has updated its visitor restrictions put in place in response to COVID-19.

No visitors are allowed for patients diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 (exception is made in instances of end of life). For all other patients, the following policies apply to visitors to the hospital:

One visitor each day will be allowed for each admitted patient on the medical unit. The visitor is allowed between the hours of 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. A visitor may not leave the hospital campus and return that same day.

A visitor will be required to remain in a patient’s room even when the patient is not present.

Procedural patients may have one visitor for post-procedure consultations with the medical provider.

No visitors will be allowed to accompany patients in the ER or in outpatient areas such as lab, radiology, etc. The only exceptions are in cases of end-of-life, life-changing diagnoses, or if the visitor is needed for assistance with care or communication. Pediatric patients in these areas are allowed one parent/guardian.

No visitors with signs or symptoms of illness will be permitted and all visitors must pass a temperature check and screening to be allowed entry to the hospital.

All visitors must wear a mask at all times within the hospital (including while in a patient room.) The only exception is when eating and drinking.

Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital recommends that anyone at high risk for severe illness, such as older adults or those with serious underlying conditions, not visit at this time.