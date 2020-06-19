Ernest Grant “E. G.” Clark, age 73, husband of Lisa Bowen Clark of Stanton, Kentucky passed away June 5, 2020 at U K Medical Center. Born in Hamilton, Ohio he was the son of the late Ernest Grant Clark, Sr. and Gladys Peak Clark. He served as Reverend of the Guerrant Memorial Presbyterian Church. He earned a Masters Degree of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary, a Political Science Bachelors Degree from Carson Newman University and a Masters Degree in Business from Bellarmine University. E. G. was a licensed Real Estate Agent, a Kentucky Colonel and a substitute teacher at Powell County Middle School and Powell County High School. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Bowen; one son, Hunter Bowen Brown of Stanton; two daughters, Jacqueline (Chad) Townsend of Mt. Sterling and Suzannah Clark of Louisville; one sister, Barbara Gay (Jim) Beare of Deltona, FL, three grandchildren, Lydia Bondora, Jackson Townsend and Haleigh Townsend and special friends, Jane B. Frye and William Dakota Tipton. Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Fred Hood, Rachel Header and members of Guerrant Memorial Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jonathan Lynn Moore, 50, of Stanton passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at the University of Cincinnati Hospital. He was born June 21, 1969 in Irvine to Earl and Ida Moore. He is survived by two brothers Earl Moore Jr of Clay City, Elijah Moore of Jeffersonville and a sister Patricia Albertin of Richmond. He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Ida Moore. Funeral services were held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Billy Ray Hensley officiating. Burial followed in the Stone Gate Cemetery in Stanton. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Roy Ray Terry, 72, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 at his home. He was born April 6, 1948 to the late Ford Terry and the late Nannie Margaret Addison. Survivors include, son, Ray (Andrea) Terry and Eddie White; daughter, Lisa (Chad) Hastings; sister, Diane Anna Tubbs; grandchildren, Evan Hastings and CJ Hastings; numerous nephews and nieces. Services to be scheduled at a later date.

Clifford “Catfish” Terry, 74, of Mt. Sterling, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bluegrass Care Navigators in Hazard. He was born in Lee County on June 2, 1946 to the late Billy and Molly Jane Reece Terry. Clifford was a native of Mt. Sterling and a United States Army Veteran. Following his service in the Vietnam War he returned home and worked in manufacturing at the Avon Bluegrass Army Depot and A.O. Smith. He enjoyed fishing, being outdoors and spending time with his family. His friends and family will miss him dearly.

He is survived by one daughter, Teresa Terry (Gary) of Frenchburg; two stepsons, Jeff Havens (Paula) of Mt. Sterling and John Havens (Deana) of Bell County; one stepdaughter, Rhonda Miles (Barry) of Mt. Sterling; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Terry of Mt. Sterling and four sisters, Faye Terry, Julie Koontz and Neddie Isaacs all of Powell County and Joan Higgs (Glenn) of Colorado. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Herman Terry and one sister, Shirley Farmer.

Private committal service at West Bend Veterans Cemetery in Powell County. Guestbook at: www.coffmanfuneral.com Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory.

Patsy Martin, 72, wife of Leonard Martin, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born September 16, 1947 in Columbus, Indiana to the late Luther and Polly Ann Lawell Bocook. Survivors include, husband, Leonard Martin; son, Bryan Martin; daughters, Nina Ann Sallee and Tilly (Jason) Kelley; grandchildren, Hannah Nicole Davis, Sarah Elizabeth Kelley, Aydn Christopher Martin, Ariel Martin, Patrick Bocook, Matthew Jones, Natosha Prater, and Tanner Sallee. Services Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Tommy Evans. Burial in Martin-Willoughby Cemetery with Michael Halcomb, Tony Scott, Matt Jones, Patrick Bocook, Aydn Martin, Patrick Rawlins, Walter Shrout, Michael Martin, Jason Kelley, and Shawn Keathley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, members of the Means Community Miracle Church.

Mrs. Nancy Lee (Chester) Landers, age 68, of Vevay, Indiana, entered this life on April 13, 1952 in Dayton, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Ernest Calvin and Mariam (Ray) Chester. She was raised in Dayton, Kentucky and graduated high school. Nancy was united in marriage to Ted Phillip Landers on June 16, 1990 at the East Dayton Baptist Church in Dayton, Kentucky. Nancy drove for the Amish for several years for the families in Switzerland County and was a wonderful homemaker. She was a Kentucky Colonel and was a member of the Switzerland County Homemakers Club. She attended the New Liberty Baptist Church in East Enterprise, Indiana and was a teachers aid with the Kenton County Board of Education. Nancy enjoyed crocheting, crafts, camping, bird watching and flowers. Nancy passed away at 12:46 p.m., Sunday, June 7, 2020, at her residence. Nancy will be missed by her husband, Ted Phillip Landers of Vevay, Indiana; her daughters, Amy Haas of Dayton, Kentucky and Elisabeth Dickman Cook and her husband, Alan of Stanton, Kentucky; her grandchildren, Chris Haas, Garrick Haas and wife, Gabbie, Tyler Haas, Matt Haas, Jordan Haas, Brendan Haas, Daniel Luke Haas, Daniel Haas and girlfriend, Charisma Smith, Danielle Haas, Bailey Haas and girlfriend, Maddie Wanstrath, Jewel Haas and Sophie Cook; her step-grandchildren, Breanne Cook and Dakota Cook; her great-grandchildren, Hope Haas, Eathen Haas, Dakota Haas and Marshals Haas and her sister, Susan Chester of Dayton, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Calvin and Mariam (Ray) Chester; her son, Daniel Ernest Haas and her brother, Kevin Chester.. Funeral services were conducted at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, Kentucky. Interment will followed in Stonegate Cemetery, 27 Stonegate Drive, Stanton, Kentucky. Memorial contributions may be made to the Jesse Stuart Foundation, 4440 13th Street, Ashland, Kentucky 41102 or donate online at www.jsfbooks.com. Local arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Paul Campbell, 81, of Jeffersonville passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 20, 1938 in Mt. Sterling to John and Gertrude Campbell. He was a retired welder for Trans Craft and was a member of the Jeffersonville Assembly of GOD. He is survived by his wife Zoba Campbell of Jeffersonville, son Michael Campbell and wife Ava of Jeffersonville, stepson David Barrentine and wife Heather of Jeffersonville, granddaughter Stephanie Campbell of Olive Hill, four brothers David Campbell and wife Connie of Jeffersonville, Denver Campbell and wife Geraldine of Jeffersonville, Rick Campbell of Camargo, Johnny Campbell of Jeffersonville, five sisters Marie Reed and Husband Charles of Stanton, Joyce Campbell of Mt. Sterling, Carrie Liggett of Jeffersonville, Freda Montgomery and husband Moe of Jeffersonville and Eleanor Grooms and husband Pete of Jeffersonville. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Gertrude Campbell, his first wife Donna Richards, two sons Kenneth and Daryl Campbell, a brother Wayne Campbell, two sisters Maudie Campbell and an Infant sister. Funeral services were held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Campbell officiating. Burial followed in Lovely Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Pallbearers were Mike Campbell, David Barrentine, Tim Maloney, Tim Campbell, David Creech and David Back. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Marcus Dexter Anderson, age 33, of Clay City, Kentucky passed away on June 9, 2020 at Baptist Health Lexington. Dexter attended Hardwicks Creek United Methodist Church and was a 2004 graduate of Powell County High School who attended Cumberland College. He was a member of the Powell County Pirates 2003 Basketball 14th Region Tournament Champions. He was also a member of the Pirates golf team, football team and baseball team. Dexter is survived by his children Martin Davis Anderson and Madison Dru Anderson of Slade; his parents, Donna Jo and Bruce Wafford of Slade; sister, Nikki (Sean) Ryan of Georgetown; maternal grandmother, Phyllis Jo Anderson of Clay City; aunts, Melissa Sue (Stevie) Collins of Clay City and Kandi Wafford of Port Saint Lucie, FL; uncles, Daryl Anderson of Clay City, Mike (Candace) Wafford of Lexington, Mark (Glenda) Wafford of South Carolina and Randy (Lynn) Goff of Annapolis, MD. Private funeral services officiated by Bro. Stephen Donithan was held at 1:00 P.M. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Public visitation was Friday at the funeral home. Burial was in Vaughns Mill Cemetery with Nikki Ryan, Tiffani Sparks, Corri Grace Collins, Daryl Anderson, Sean Ryan, Jack Segura, Joe Jefferson, Landers Crowe, Cody Wright, Matthew Reed, Morgan Reed, Mike Wafford, Stevie Collins and Ray Davis serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.