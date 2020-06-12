By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff-Writer

On Monday, June 1, just after 3 in the afternoon Powell County Emergency Dispatch received a call to Allen’s Hardware on Black Creek Road in Clay City regarding a man trapped under an overturned forklift. A third-party call sent Firefighters from Clay City and Stanton Fire. Upon arrival first responders were greatly relieved to find the subject had been able to extricate himself from under the overturned forklift and was uninjured walking out. Fortunately the employee remains in good health and well being, despite this accident with the heavy machinery.