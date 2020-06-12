Lillian Juanita Barker, age 87, widow of Herman Barker, passed away June 2, 2020 at Mercy Healthcare, Cincinnati, Ohio. Born in Dayton, Ohio she was the daughter of the late Sonny Shepherd and the late Nellie Kathleen Hankey Violet and the late beloved stepfather, Woodrow Violet. She was a former cook at Dalton’s Restaurant and a cook and waitress at several other restaurants. Mrs. Barker was a member of the Apostolic Pentecostal Church in Manchester, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her son, Sherman Barker; one daughter, Edna Hinty; one half brother, Robert Shepherd and two half sisters, Freda Tapp and Rose Powell. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (J. D.) McGlone of Owingsville; two half brothers, Raymond Shepherd and James Shepherd both of Ohio; one half sister, Helen (Tom) Childers of Peebles, Ohio; four grandchildren: Michelle Bennett, Jacob McGlone, Nicole Barker and Michael Hinty; eight great grandchildren: Luke McGlone, Reese Richmond, Erica Lancaster, Josephine Chedister, Emily Barker, Lynni Althouse, Lillian Althouse and Eva Althouse, her special aunt, Gladys Hite along with several nieces and nephews. Visitation was at 1:00 P.M. Friday, June 5, 2020 followed by funeral services officiated by Bro. Brian Young at 3:00 P.M. Friday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in the Nolan Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Ernest Grant “E. G.” Clark, age 73, husband of Lisa Bowen Clark of Stanton, Kentucky passed away June 5, 2020 at U K Medical Center. Born in Hamilton, Ohio he was the son of the late Ernest Grant Clark, Sr. and Gladys Peak Clark. He served as Reverend of the Guerrant Memorial Presbyterian Church. He earned a Masters Degree of Divinity from Southern Baptist Seminary, a Political Science Bachelors Degree from Carson Newman University and a Masters Degree in Business from Bellarmine University. E. G. was a licensed Real Estate Agent, a Kentucky Colonel and a substitute teacher at Powell County Middle School and Powell County High School. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Bowen; one son, Hunter Bowen Brown of Stanton; two daughters, Jacqueline (Chad) Townsend of Mt. Sterling and Suzannah Clark of Louisville; one sister, Barbara Gay (Jim) Beare of Deltona, FL, three grandchildren, Lydia Bondora, Jackson Townsend and Haleigh Townsend and special friends, Jane B. Frye and William Dakota Tipton. Memorial services officiated by Rev. Phillip Lotspeich will be held at 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Honorary pallbearers are Dr. Fred Hood, Rachel Header and members of Guerrant Memorial Presbyterian Church. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Alvin Eugene Patrick, age 82, husband of Virginia Muncie Patrick, Clay City, Kentucky passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at his residence. Born in Clay City, KY he was the son of the late Floyd and Lola Hardy Patrick and he was a US Army Veteran. Eugene was a former superintendent at Central Rock Company and a member of Vaughn’s Mill First Church of God. His first job was working in a dairy in Florida and he built three houses in his lifetime which were provided for his family to live in. Eugene loved his family and he adored and cherished his great grandchild, Jenna. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his son, Kevin Eugene Patrick; his daughter, Rhonda Jean Mastin; one brother, Virgil Patrick and one sister, Roxie Patrick. Eugene is survived by his wife, Virginia Patrick; one daughter, Valerie (Roy) Stephens of Clay City; two brothers, Billy Patrick of Clay City and Glen (Patty) Patrick of Stanton; one sister, Carolyn Sue (Johnny) Horn of Clay City; two grandchildren, Lindsey (Darrell) Smith and Aaron (Lindsey) Willoughby and one great grandchild, Jenna Morgan Willoughby. Visitation begins at 5:00 P.M. Monday at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton followed by funeral services officiated by Bro. Ted Linkous and Bro. Todd St.John at 7:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery with Charlie Goodwin, Aaron Willoughby, D. J. Smith, Roy Gibson, Wayne Abney and Petie Goodwin serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are members of the Vaughn’s Mill First Church of God. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jimmy Lee Huffman, 61, of Frenchburg, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 8, 1958 in Pikeville to Denver and Doris Huffman. He was a retired coal miner. He is survived by a daughter Emily Huffman of Lexington, two brothers Dink Huffman of Frenchburg, Dale Huffman of Pikeville and a sister Carolyn Bentley of Wellington. He was preceded in death by her parents Denver and Doris Huffman and a brother Lowell Huffman. A memorial service was held 1 PM Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Big Woods Community Church in Frenchburg. Grayson Funeral Home Clay City is in charge of services.