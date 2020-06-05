Mercy Health – Marcum and Wallace Hospital’s Project HOME Network (a rural health network) has been awarded a $750,000 grant from the Bureau of Justice Assistance, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the State Justice Institute for a Rural Responses to the Opioid Epidemic Demonstration Project.

Marcum and Wallace Hospital will partner with Northeast Kentucky Area Health Education Center (NE KY AHEC) and the Kentucky Rural Healthcare Information Organization (KRHIO) to develop tailored and innovative responses to gaps in prevention, treatment, and/or recovery services for individuals involved in the criminal justice system. The 18-month project will target Carter, Estill, Morgan and Wolfe Counties.

The primary focus areas of the project include preventing and reducing overdose deaths associated with opioids (including illicit fentanyl) and advancing a shared understanding of the patterns and characteristics of problem drug use.

“The National Institute on Drug Abuse ranks Kentucky among the top ten states with the highest opioid-related overdose deaths, and Kentucky’s hospitals are on the front line in the fight to help the state recover,” noted Trena Stocker, Marcum and Wallace Hospital President. “We look forward to working with our grant partners on this initiative to save lives in our communities.”

According to John Isfort, Project HOME Network Director, “This grant funding will allow us to provide the necessary assistance to a vulnerable population in Eastern Kentucky. The ability to organize a systematic and comprehensive approach to the opioid crisis will be paramount if we are to help our friends and loved ones suffering from opioid use disorder (OUD) within our communities.”

The Project HOME Network is a rural healthcare network based at Marcum and Wallace Hospital. Founded in 2009, the Network’s mission is to increase access to healthcare particularly for those that are underserved within a three county (Estill, Lee and Powell) service area. In addition, the Network fosters collaboration among the 19-member agencies in order to avoid duplication of services within the healthcare community.

Founded in 1959, Marcum and Wallace Hospital is a licensed 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in Irvine, Kentucky. Marcum and Wallace Hospital has modern facilities, state-of-the-art equipment, highly skilled professional personnel and a medical staff that offers primary care and a wide range of specialty services. Marcum and Wallace Hospital is a part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States and the fifth-largest Catholic health system in the country. Consistent with its commitment to serve each patient with dignity, Bon Secours Mercy Health provides nearly $2 million per day in community benefit. The mission of Bon Secours Mercy Health is to extend the compassionate ministry of Jesus by improving the health and well-being of its communities and bring good help to those in need, especially people who are poor, dying and underserved. For more information, visit mercy.com.

(Photo attached.)

Members of the Project HOME Network recently attended the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) Grantee conference in Washington D.C. From left to right; Scott Ferrell, Trooper – Kentucky State Police (Morehead Post 8); John Isfort, Senior Project Manager – Marcum and Wallace Hospital and Director – Project HOME Network; Scott Lilley, Director – Kentucky Rural Health Information Organization (KRHIO); Kentucky District Court Judge Hon. William “Bo” Leach; Misty Dehart, Peer Support Specialist – Marcum and Wallace Hospital; David Gross, Director – North East Kentucky Area Heath Education Center (AHEC).