Glenville Berton Townsend, age 57, husband of Teresa Cline Townsend of Clay City, Kentucky passed away at his residence on May 25, 2020. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio he was the son of Beulah Charles Townsend (John) Yates of Winchester and the late Claude B. Townsend and stepmother Joyce Townsend of Berea. He was an industrial operator with Winchester Farms Dairy. He was a devoted husband and spectacular father. He was an avid turkey, deer, bear and duck hunter and also enjoyed musky fishing. He mentored many young hunters and volunteered time with wounded warriors. He also won several turkey calling contests. Glenville played Bluegrass Gospel for 25 years with Silver Creek, Jubilee Road and the Ole Stump Kickers, he sang lead and high tenor and played lead guitar. He wrote a total of five songs, one of which was in the billboard top 20. In addition to his wife and parents he is also survived by one son, Hunter (Alyssa Seale) Townsend of Mt. Sterling; three daughters: Cynthia (Jeremy) Adams of Mt. Sterling, Elizabeth Woosley and Chelsea (Wyatt) Robinson both of Clay City; one sister, Teresa (Kenny) Morton of Clay City; two stepsisters, Angela Renee Williams of Clay City and Connie Howard of Stanton and six grandchildren: Seth Adams, Devon Adams, Chase Adams, Adrian Smith, Chloe Smith and Zoey Robinson. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Lovell Stevens were conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. in Stanton. Burial was in Townsend Family Cemetery with Hunter Townsend, Seth Adams, Devon Adams, Chase Adams, Ian Morton and Steven Morton serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Paul Cline, Garet Horn, Eddie Wells, Tommy Cline, Mutt Willoughby, Jeff Spencer, Jason Woosley, Wyatt Robinson, Adrian Smith, Jeremy Adams, William Walters, Kenny Morton and Tony Polsgrove. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Joe Billy “best known as JB” Kayse, of Irvine, KY passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the age of 85. He was born August 10, 1934 in Livingston County, KY to the late Lynn Kayse and Thelma Kayse. He was a retired L&N/CSX railroad conductor, where he worked for 41 years. He was a long-term member of his local VFW post. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family, taking drives, and playing cards with friends. He especially enjoyed feeding his family of squirrels in the backyard. He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kayse and a daughter, Kim Kayse. He was grandpa to Eric (Amber and Karson) Kayse, Matt (Bryson and Mason) Workman-Kayse, Dylan Kayse, and Jessica Kayse. He also leaves behind many extended family members and friends in both Northern Kentucky and Irvine. JB is preceded in death by his first wife, Kayrene, and his son, Mark. Private funeral services will be conducted. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Alzheimer’s Association in his name.

Linda Fay Reed 63 of Jeffersonville passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born March 1, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio to Clarence and Hazel Brown. She is survived by her husband Edwin Burl Reed Jr. of Jeffersonville, three son’s Edwin Burl Reed III and his wife Jennifer of Georgia, Donald Reed and wife Phyllis of Clay City, Philip Reed and wife Amanda of Mt. Sterling, Seven Grandchildren, sister Donna Craig and husband H.T. Craig of Clay City, two sister In-law’s Marlene Trimble and Freda Davis. She was preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Hazel Brown, a brother Jimmy Brown and a sister Brenda Craig. Funeral services were held Friday, May 29, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Brad Epperson officiating. Burial followed in the Brown and Craig Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers were Michael Townsend, Gabriel Barnes, Collin Barnes, Paul Willoughby, Jimmy Brown and Michael Walker. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Stephen Catron, 36, son of Billy and Barbara Catron, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his home. He was born June 28, 1983 in Winchester, Kentucky to Billy Catron and Barbara Jones Catron. Survivors include, parents, Billy and Barbara Catron; grandmothers, Ivory Jones and Wanda Catron; aunts, Bonnie Crabtree and Athea (Stephen) Watkins; uncles, Donnie (Kathy) Catron, Virgil (Charlotte) Catron, and David Catron; and cousin, Kristy Miller. Services were Wednesday, May 27, 1:00pm Davis and Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Brad Epperson. Visitation was Wednesday from 12-1pm at the funeral home.

Linda Hisle, 62 of Clay City wife of Cecil Hisle passed away at her residence Thursday, May 28, 2020. She was born July 30, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to Calvin and Goldie McIntosh. She was a member of the Log Lick Christian Church and was a LPN at Cardinal Hill. She is survived by her husband Cecil Hisle of Clay City, a son Carl “Wayne” Bowling and wife Betty of Winchester, two daughters Catina Napier and husband Art of Clay City, Heather Stokley and husband Adam of Georgetown, two grandchildren, three great grandchildren, two sisters Brenda Nolan and husband Arthur of Murry and Caty Swartz and husband Bill of Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents Calvin and Goldie McIntosh and a brother David McIntosh. Funeral services were held Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kevin Anderson officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Isaac Combs, age 53 of Zolfa Springs, Florida, a former resident of Clay City, KY, passed away at home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born on December 17, 1966 in Harlan, KY to the late Isaac and Mazel Young Combs. He received great joy in helping others and hunting the streams for Kentucky Agate stones. He was dearly loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Virgie Cundiff Combs of Clay City, KY. His daughters Jessica (Adam) Schrock, and Erica (Aaron) Schrock of Indiana. His sisters, Katherine (Richard) Gadson and Judy (Tracy) Balsley of Bremen, IN., Betty (Gary) Martin,Ada Marie Combs and Mildred (David) Watkins of Jeffersonville, KY, Helen (Bryan) Melborn of London, KY, Bernice (Tony) Zehnder of Georgetown, KY. Grandchildren, Jared Schrock, Brealyn Schrock, Ava Schrock, and Kennedy Schrock of Indiana. A memorial service will be conducted June 6th, 12:00 noon, at the Howard Cemetery in Jackson, KY.

Mary Brooks, 78 of Winchester wife of Edward Brooks passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born June 20, 1941 in Hazard to Charlie and Josie Day. She was a housewife. She is survived by her husband Edward Brooks of Winchester, two son’s Bucky Brooks and wife Loraine of Cynthiana, Randell Brooks and wife Beverly of Cynthiana, three daughters Connie Osborne and wife Ozzie of Jeffersonville, Bonnie Couch and husband Wayne of Jeffersonville, Mary Smith and husband Shaun of Winchester, thirteen grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and a sister Ruth Miller of Winchester. She was preceded in death by her parents Charlie and Josie Day, three brothers Bob Day, Junior Day, Don Day, four sisters Della Mae Sidwell, Geneva Ashley, Bessie Pelfrey and Faye Meade. Funeral services were held Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Paul Day officiating. Burial followed in the West Bend Cemetery. Pallbearers were Chucky Brooks, Timmy Brooks, Chris Brooks, Randy Brooks, Anthony Osborne, Derrick Smith, Harley Bruin and Jason Crouch. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.