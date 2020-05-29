By: Madison Fugate

A Thoughtful Group Organized for the Women of Powell County

These social distancing rules can be so disheartening and difficult for the natural desire to have social interaction with one another. However, the women of Powell county have found one unique and thoughtful way to unite and still be social with one another. There has been a group created on social media, Facebook, known as Stanton Wine and Sweet Treats with Friends. This group allows each woman to share a brief autobiography describing their interests and lifestyle. Based upon these descriptions, other women of the group can gather an idea of what they suppose would be the most desirable treat for this individual. After they decide which gift is best suited, the next step is to make sure this person has been “wined,” or more particularly, they have been gifted with a bottle of their favorite wine along with other neat gifts. It appears the women participating are each equally excited, or possibly more excited, to give than receive. This can also be a fantastic way to meet and befriend more people of your community and possibly have more company from fellow mothers and friends to help occupy the stands with you at the football stadiums this next season.

It’s always interesting to discover how much difference these acts can make. Adrian Morton, was intrigued to gift a fellow lady of her community. She was also excited when she discovered a thoughtful and sincere gift waiting for her on her door step. Beka Crowe had left Adrian a thoughtful gift with her favorite sweet treats. As a result, Adrian was inspired and now will gift three more women in the community just the same. Happy Wining, ladies! This group and the creative acts are sure to help disrupt the void of absence that social distancing can leave.