Amon Zane Back, age 84, Army Veteran, of Stanton, KY passed away on May 17, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born in Jackson, KY he was the son of the late Leonard and Velma O’Connor Back and a member of First Presbyterian Church Stanton. Amon Back was a retired trooper with the Kentucky State Police. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his brother, David Back. He is survived by his wife, Mary Herald Back; four sons: Wayne (Anna) Back of Stanton, Eddie Dean (Shelia) Back of Paintsville, Donald Back of Stanton and Charles (Regina) Back of Stanton; two brothers, Dr. Doug Back of Lexington and Wayne Williams of North Vernon, IN; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Private visitation and funeral service officiated by Dr. Joseph Hasley and Rev. Lucas Waters was conducted on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home. Burial followed in Donnie G. Randall Memorial Veterans Cemetery with Kevin Back, Jeremy Back, Tyler Back, Hunter Back, Corey Back and Anthony Back serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jason Friend, 38, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. He was born February 24, 1982 to the late William Friend and Susan Bellamy Rogers. No services are scheduled at this time.

Betty Sharon Nagel, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1946 in Powell Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey and Abbie (Rogers) Briscoe. Sharon was a longtime hairstylist in Fairborn and also had been a realtor for many years with Wright-Patt Realty. She valued the many friendships that she formed through the years, as well as her time that she amusingly referred to as the First Lady of Fairborn while her husband served as Mayor. Sharon was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Hall; brothers, Dennison, Eldridge, and Donald Briscoe; and stepson, Robert Nagel. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, USAF Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas H. Nagel; two children, Dennis (Angela) Hall of Beavercreek, Shellie (Kevin) Doyle of Fairfield; step-son, Stanley (Nancy) Nagel of Dublin; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Caleb, Abigail, Leah, Isaiah, Brandon, Jared, Andrew, Megan, Brennden; four great-grandchildren, Harrison James, Hudson Thomas, Brystal, Nova; two brothers, Lowell (Carlena) Briscoe, Shirley Briscoe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends was held on Friday May 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH. Additional private services were Saturday, May 16, 2020, Davis & Davis Funeral Home with burial in Stanton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Project, 201 Thorobred Rd., Loveland, OH 45140, to help with caring for vulnerable children at www.greaterproject.org.