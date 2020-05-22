Betty Sharon Nagel, age 74 of Fairborn, passed away Tuesday May 12, 2020 at the Soin Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1946 in Powell Co., Kentucky, the daughter of the late Dewey and Abbie (Rogers) Briscoe. Sharon was a longtime hairstylist in Fairborn and also had been a realtor for many years with Wright-Patt Realty. She valued the many friendships that she formed through the years, as well as her time that she amusingly referred to as the First Lady of Fairborn while her husband served as Mayor. Sharon was a member of the Trinity United Church of Christ. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Mark Hall; brothers, Dennison, Eldridge, and Donald Briscoe; and stepson, Robert Nagel. Survivors include her husband of 21 years, USAF Lt. Col. (Ret.) Thomas H. Nagel; two children, Dennis (Angela) Hall of Beavercreek, Shellie (Kevin) Doyle of Fairfield; step-son, Stanley (Nancy) Nagel of Dublin; 11 grandchildren, Christopher, Nicholas, Caleb, Abigail, Leah, Isaiah, Brandon, Jared, Andrew, Megan, Brennden; four great-grandchildren, Harrison James, Hudson Thomas, Brystal, Nova; two brothers, Lowell (Carlena) Briscoe, Shirley Briscoe; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other extended family and friends. A gathering of family and friends was held on Friday May 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, OH. Additional private services were Saturday, May 16, 2020, Davis & Davis Funeral Home with burial in Stanton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Project, 201 Thorobred Rd., Loveland, OH 45140, to help with caring for vulnerable children at www.greaterproject.org.

Velda May (Sparks) Potts, 82, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020 and was reunited with the love of her life, John, who preceded her to heaven seven months ago. John and Velda experienced a lifetime of love and adventure during their 60 years of marriage. They lived and traveled to many places, but always found home with family and friends to be what they valued most. Velda was born on the family farm outside Sandy Hook, Kentucky and later attended Berea College where her adventures with John commenced. Velda and her family required John to win them over which even included his wading the flooded creek to get to her home for his first time visit to meet Velda’s family. Of course, John later learned that there was a walk bridge that would have kept him dry! She still decided that for his efforts, she would keep him both in life and now in heaven.

Velda was the rock for her family and friends. She was proud that she used her skills and education in the workplace for many years at the Huntington Bank in Columbus, where she started as a bank teller and retired as a VP-Benefits. She provided stability and a common-sense approach to those around her; although her sharp wit and humor was well noted and experienced by many. More than anything Velda walked hand in hand with Jesus each day with her faith and her willingness to always put others before herself. She loved the many family reunions at the farm and cherished her time with family and friends above all else. She was an active volunteer especially when it involved serving others. She lived an extraordinary life filled with faith, love, and kindness.

She was preceded in death by her husband John David Potts and by her parents, Kenneth Sparks and Virgie (Slone) Sparks. Velda is survived by her sister, Melvina Sparks Johnson. Velda cherished her children for following the values she and John instilled in them. She is survived by her children Tawnya Darlington (Rick Stover) of Dayton, Ohio; Deidre Kuck (Todd) and Judd Potts (Erin), all of Worthington, Ohio; and her grandchildren, Chelsea Darlington Umphrey (Andrew), David Darlington (Cristen), Gracyn Potts, Tyler Kuck, Delaney Kuck and Slone Potts. Velda and John also were blessed with three great grandchildren, Davin, Sienna, and Elet Darlington. Velda is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The family will held a private viewing at Shaw Davis Funeral Home on May 15, 2020 with a memorial service to be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the loving care that Velda received from the Ohio Living Westminster Thurber Community, Comfort Keepers and the Bethel IUMC community. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Potts Memorial Fund at the Bethel International United Methodist Church, 1220 Bethel Road, Columbus, Ohio, 43220 (www.mybethel.org).

Margaret Ann Sexton Leadingham, 63, wife of James Leadingham, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 Sycamore Medical Center, Miamisburg, Ohio. She was born May 31, 1956 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Zane Smith and Mattie Sexton Reeves. Survivors include, husband, James Leadingham; brothers, John Hall and Clifford (Tina) Sexton; sisters, Barb Prater, Sheila Barnett, and April Justice; grandchildren, Shawna Newberry; great-grandchildren, Kayden and Luna; special nephews, Jesse Sexton, Jerry Fugate Jr., and Joshua Martin Hampton; special nieces, Jenny Lyons, Nicola Jordan, and Brooklyn Justice. Private services were Saturday, May 16, 2020 Faulkner Cemetery, Stanton with Jesse Sexton, Jerry Fugate Jr., Johnny Covington, Dale Jordan, Cory Heitzman, and Jeff Stone serving as pallbearers.

Magalene Brewer Campbell, age 65, of Clay City, KY passed away May 14, 2020. Born in Perry County, KY she was the daughter of the late Robert and Nora Edwards Campbell. She was a former factory employee of D.S.M. and a loving mother, grandmother, sister and daughter. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by four brothers, James Campbell, Mervin Campbell, Woodrow Campbell and Freddy Campbell and by one sister, Irene Eber. Magalene is survived by one son, John David (Sabrina) Campbell of Taylorsville; one daughter, Crystal Gayle Brewer of Clay City; four brothers, Herbert (Brenda) Campbell of Lexington, Mitchell (Dorothy) Campbell of Lexington, Faron Campbell of Clay City and Denver Ray Campbell of Florida; two sisters, Kathleen (Alfred) Jones of Clay City and Stella (Tommy) Brewer of Ravenna and six grandchildren: Lexie Brewer, Erin Campbell, Whitney Brewer, Allie Campbell, Caleb Brewer and Eli Brewer. Visitation will begin at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. in Stanton. Funeral service officiated by Bro. Kenny Wasson will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Stonegate Cemetery, Stanton. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Noomie Sue Harper passed away May 13, 2020. She was born September 22, 1947 in Irvine to Paul and Marie Centers. She was retired from A O Smith. She is survived by her husband Roy Harper of Clay City a son Aaron Harper of Clay City, daughter Paula Harper of Clay City, three grandchildren Ashley Justice, Kasey Creech and Ayden Harper. Funeral services were held Monday, May 18, 2020 with Bro. George Sparks officiating. Burial was in the Rest Haven Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Barbara Rogers 68 of Irvine went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born July 13, 1951 in Powell County to James and Gertrude Mullins. She was a member of the Church of GOD and was a housewife. She is survived by her husband of 49 years Danny Rogers of Irvine, two sons James Rogers of Irvine, Mark Rogers and wife Christie of Richmond, three grandchildren Morgan Rogers of Irvine, Drew Cremeens of Richmond, Hayden Cremeens of Australia, four brothers John Mullins of Texas, Delbert Mullins and wife Bonnie of Stanton, Elmer Dale Mullins and wife Sylvia of Irvine, Garner Mullins of Stanton, three sisters Hellen Pittman of Florida, Arlene Bellamy and husband Kelly of Stanton and Beverly Rose and husband Ken of Irvine. She was preceded in death by her parents James and Gertrude Mullins, two brothers Kendall Mullins, Arnold Mullins, three sisters Anna Lee Blakey, Julie Centers and an infant Velda May Mullins. Funeral services were held Monday, May 18, 2020 with Bro. Francis Plaisance officiating. Burial was in the Cobb Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert Thacker, Bobby Rogers, Jason Chaney, Darren Mullins, Brock Mullins and Ronnie Baker. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Jesse “Tommy” Foster, age 81, husband of Janice Crabtree Foster, North Fork Road, Stanton, KY passed away on April 22, 2020. Born at Furnace, KY he was the son of the late Jesse Foster, Sr. and the late Carrie Johnson Foster and he served as an Army Security Agency Courier in the United States Army. Tommy was retired from Armco Steel where he worked in the chemistry lab. He was a member of Bowen First Church of God that enjoyed fishing, hunting and his passion, gardening and cooking . He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Edward Clay Foster and Larry Gale Foster and two sisters, Alfreda McDowell and Bonnie Smith. Tommy is survived by his wife, Janice Foster; one son, Darren (Leisa) Foster of Nicholasville; two daughters, Susan Henry of Stanton and Tina (Robert) Judy of Fairfield Township, OH; one sister, Betty Faye (Robert) Daniels of Franklin, OH; five grandchildren: Tiffany Ann Koopman, Karie Foster, Miranda Minor, Jessica Minor and Matthew Minor; step grandchild Destiny Riley and two great grandchildren, James Koopman and Emma Parsley. Drive-in funeral services officiated by Bro. Bill Carpenter was held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, April 27, 2020 in Bowen First Church of God parking lot Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery with Bobby Patrick, Reece Foster, Billy Edwin Crabtree, Timmy Foster, Matthew Minor, Barry Crabtree and Dana Parsley serving as active pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Amon Back, age 84, passed away on Sunday, May, 17, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Scott Edward Ginter 56 of Clay City passed away Sunday May 3, 2020 at his residence. He was born April 5, 1964 in Lexington to Edward “Bug” Ginter and Shirley Ginter. He is survived by his mother Shirley Ginter of Clay City, a son Gregory Ginter of Clay City and a Brother Steve Ginter of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his father Bug Ginter. Graveside services were held Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Kennon Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Pallbearers were Drew Ginter, Xan Ginter, Noah Ginter, Ovie Holland, Lisa Adkins and Chris Bowles. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.