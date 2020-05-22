By: Lisa Johnson

On May 12, just after 4:30 in the evening, the Clay City Fire Department received an emergency call regarding a 45-year-old male overdose victim. The first responder on the scene was Robert Mason of Clay City Fire. Mason was unable to locate a pulse and quickly began performing CPR with a family member assisting. EMS arrived ten minutes later to find Mason diligently fighting to resuscitate the man.

Mason, who joined the team just last July, obtained all his required credits as a firefighter by December in near-record time. Mason said he checked for the pulse, cleared the airway of the patient, but could only feel his own heartbeat. His dedication to training and his commitment to his community have been well proven.

The male subject survived the ordeal and is alive because of Mason’s quick response and his commitment to his craft.

Training is an essential part of what first responders endure- all to better serve you. “We train as much and as often so we know what to do and without a second thought,” said Chief Mike Sparks.