Eric Monroe Jones, age 39, of Knowlton Ridge Road, Stanton, KY passed away at his residence on Monday, May 4, 2020. Born in Richmond, KY he was the son of Claudie Ray Jones and Glenda Combs Jones of Stanton and was a member of the Church of God at Knowlton. He was preceded in death by his uncle, Henry Lee Jones. In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by two daughters, Tori Jones of Winchester and Kacey Jones of Clay City; one grandchild, Sophie Grace Cunningham; two brothers, Glendon Ray (Mandy) Jones and Jackie Jones; one sister, Virginia Jones; one uncle, Donald Jones; four aunts, Anna Gay Wise, Linda Jones, Connie Townsend and Nola Morefield; four nieces; two nephews; one great niece; two great nephews and three very special friends: Sabrina Elkins, Skip Foster and David Congleton. Private funeral services officiated by Bro. Kenny Wasson were held at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. on May 6, 2020. Burial was in Rose Cemetery with Skip Foster, Marcus Jones, D. J. West, Jacob Cunningham, Tori Jones and Kacey Jones serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Dave Congleton, Dillon Jones, Noah Morefield, Ed Morefield, Ray and Amanda Fraley. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.