By: Madison Fugate

It’s official, the world has gone mad, or more particularly, some locals in Powell County may just be seeking a little extra enjoyment and entertainment amid this pandemonium. Locals had to take a second-look when they noticed there was what appeared to be some sort of UFO parked just along the roadside of Hardwicks Creek in Clay City. Some even had to get a closer look and snap a few pictures in front of the large metal concoction for their own safe-keeping. After the word spread of this mysterious and comical landing, the county lit up with amusement and folks were traveling and bringing their children out to take a peek at the mystery.

This invention featured several noticeable details including images that appeared as if aliens were peeping outside at the beauty of Powell County. One local, Cory Graham, even summed the situation up to say, “everybody is just like, ‘Well, look at that, an alien.’” This was something no one expected to see outside their car windows. Although the invention has since been vandalized and an arrest was made to penalize that behavior, it still leaves everyone with a mesmerizing question. That question is, “What will be next?” Maybe it’s time for everyone to strap on their seat belts and embrace the journey and, of course, be prepared for impact. Laughs definitely help the situation and make everyone’s time stuck in quarantine far more enjoyable. To Powell County and beyond!