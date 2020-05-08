Martha Jane Smith, age 104, widow of Carl Smith, passed away on April 30, 2020 at her residence on Little Hardwicks Creek Road, Clay City, KY. Born in Krypton, KY she was the daughter of the late William and Rebecca Coldwell Whitehead and she was a member of Grace Fellowship Church of God of Prophecy. In addition to her husband and her parents she was also preceded in death by one brother, Walter Whitehead; two half brothers, Lester Whitehead and Troy Whitehead; two step brothers, Green Hazlett and Walter Hazlett; one sister, Edith Fields and two step sisters, Annie Hazlett and Addie Hazlett. She is survived by one daughter, Carlene Smith Haynes of Clay City; two sons, Doyle (Elizabeth) Smith of Mt. Sterling and Delmer Smith of West Liberty; four step children: Chris Hanson, Timothy Hanson, Jeffery Hanson and Jimmy Hanson; eight grandchildren: Valene McKinney, Valerie Hunter, Veronica Robertson, Vanessa Shoemaker, Mike Smith, Larry Smith, Donna Pleiman and Steven Smith; 11 great grandchildren: Tara McKinney, Sara Halcomb, Jessica Poe, Megan Haynes, Dustin Shoemaker, Kendra Shoemaker, Chrystal Bishop, Logan Morton, Zack Smith, Matthew Smith and Scarlet Smith and nine great-great grandchildren: Brody Halcomb, Jake Halcomb, Madison Frazier, Jaylin Wallin, Addie Morton, Alexis Bishop, Braxton Bishop, Hunter Poe and Charles Turner. A private graveside service officiated by Bro. Willard Estep wias held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 in Kennon Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Brian Lee Brewer, age 42, of Stanton, Kentucky passed away at his residence on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born in West Liberty, Kentucky he was the son of Ralph Lee Brewer of Campton and Sandy and Dave Taulbee of Stanton. He was a 1996 graduate of Powell County High School, a member of the Carpenter’s Union and former employee of Congleton and Hacker Company. Brian was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Tilden Bedwell and his paternal grandfather, Lloyd Brewer. In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife, Michelle Beshears Brewer; one son, Austin Chase Brewer of Stanton; daughter by heart, Alyssa Renee Brewer of Richmond; maternal grandmother, Betty Bedwell; paternal grandmother, Lois Brewer; step grandmother, Doris Horn; two sisters, Andreana (Ray) Johnson of Irvine and Rebecca (Cameron) Romero of Mt. Sterling; step sister, Brandy (Chris) Henderson of Clay City; half brother, Ryan Tyler (Elizabeth) Brewer of Louisa; nephews and nieces, Michael Ratliff Jr., Seth Edwards, Alexxa Gordon and Megan Ratliff; step nephew, Jacob Henderson; step niece, Allison Henderson and several aunts and uncles . A private graveside service officiated by Bro. Bobby McQuinn will be held on May 7, 2020 in Elkins Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Dave Taulbee, Austin Chase Brewer, Seth Edwards, Ray Johnson, Chris Henderson, Nicholas Prince, Danny Rogers, Ralph Brewer and special uncle Carl Trent. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Merle Travis Trusty, 41, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from a accidental fall. He was an employee of the Stanton Housing Authority. He was born November 21, 1978 in Plymouth, IN to Clarence Trusty and the late Peggy Earnest Trusty. Survivors include, daughter, Tinisha Trusty; father, Clarence Trusty; and sisters, Michele (Kenny) Rowe, Misty (Tim) Marsh, and Amanda (Shawn) Henderson. Private services were Friday, May 1 Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Stonegate Cemetery with Clarence Trusty, Shawn Henderson, Tim Marsh, Cody Rowe, Tommy Mays, Allen Thomas, and Larry Means serving as pallbearers.