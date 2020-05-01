By: Lisa Johnson

On Sunday, April 26th, just before 3 in the afternoon, a house fire was reported at 9750 Winchester Rd. here in Powell County. Units from Clay City, Hargett, Stanton, and Middle Fork responded. Firefighters were heartbroken when it was discovered that one cat and three dogs had perished in the fire. The fire was found to have started in the rear of the structure which is considered a total loss. Clay City Fire Assistant Chief, Eric Strange, called in Red Cross to assist the homeowner. The cause of the fire is still unknown. We would like to thank all firefighters yesterday for coming out and helping. The rain was cold and windy. Officer, Bonnie McIntosh, Stanton Fire stood in the cold and rain with her pink helmet on, handling the traffic. These volunteers worked hard and long hours, never feeling the cold. They are all proud members of one family.