Brian Scott Buckland 41 of Clay City passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was born June 4, 1978 in Winchester to Jimmy and Marcia Buckland. He was a mechanic. He is survived by his mother Marcia Buckland of Clay City, two sons Christian Buckland of Bath Co. Caden Buckland of Bath Co., a daughter Keira Hawkins of Clay City and two sisters Jamie Buckland of Mt. Sterling and Kayla Buckland of Clay City. He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy Buckland. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

William Christopher Childs, 59, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at his home. He was born July 11, 1960 in San Diego, California to the late William Donald and Velma Taylor Childs. He was a retired salesman. Private services were Saturday, April 25, 2020. Burial in Vaughns Mill Cemetery, Clay City.

Betty J. Smith, 74, widow of Burnis Smith, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Saint Joseph Mt. Sterling. She was born April 1, 1946 in Ohio to the late Wallace and Agnes Mae Williams Neal. Survivors include, sons, Randy D. Smith and Danny Smith; daughters, Agnes Marie Watson and Sandy Stamper; grandchildren, Melinda Smith, Tracey Smith, Ashley Howard, and Lois Stamper; great-grandchildren, Trevor Smith, Kadence Smith, Shaylyn Leach, Delilah Howard, and Kerrigan Smith. Private services were Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Martha Helton, 79, wife of Wilford Dale Helton, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Saint Joseph East Hospital, Lexington. She was born June 1, 1940 in Montgomery County to the late Melvin Malcom and Sylvania Ellen Stanhope Tincher. Survivors include, husband, Wilford Dale Helton; sons, Rick Williams, Samuel Helton, and Vaughn Helton; daughters, Pamela Williams and Kristen Helton; brothers, David Tincher, Joe Tincher, and John Tincher; sister, Lowana Evans; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services were Saturday, April 25, 2020 Davis & Davis Funeral Home. Burial in Helton Family Cemetery.

Kimberly Burton Hall, 49, wife of David Hall, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Baptist Health, Louisville. She was born September 18, 1970 in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky to Kenneth Burton and Brenda Layne Sharpe. Survivors include, husband, David Hall; son, David Michael Hall; mother, Brenda Sharpe; father, Kenneth Burton; sister, Marti Burton; nieces, Kensley, Maisey, and Samantha; nephew, Robert Dewayne Lawson; grandmothers, Opal Burton and Pauline Layne; sister-in-law, Pricilla (Larry) Lawson. Private services were Friday, April 24, Montgomery Cemetery, Menifee County.

Edward Eugene Rogers, 71, husband of Phyllis J. Rogers, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.