By: Madison Fugate

On Tuesday, April 14th, the Powell County Fiscal Court was able to safely conduct their meeting through means of technology that allowed each magistrate to join in via video call. The meeting began with a message from Stacy Crase of the Powell County Health Department. She gave updates on how the health department has successfully worked with other important groups in the county such as Emergency Management teams and local media in order to provide updates and education. She confirmed that despite what information you may have heard so far, to date, there has only been one COVID-19 case reported in Powell County and this case has since recovered. The health department would indeed be notified of any additional reported cases. Executive Judge, James Anderson, showed his gratitude to Crase for all of her diligent efforts during this pandemic.

To follow there was discussion regarding a budget amendment involving an energy conservation project in the amount of $1,125,527.00. As soon as the money is there, the Fiscal Court will approve this amendment. Revisiting some unfinished matters- the fiscal court also needed to make a few clarifications to the budget for Powell County Jail. The biggest implication on the budget for the jail was the Governor’s signing to lock in the current retirement rate. The jailer also needed to include in the salary lines of his deputy to insure those amounts were being considered. Anderson wanted to make sure all necessary changes would be considered and included in the budget.

Anderson wanted to make a point to encourage the citizens of Powell County to log in to my2020census.gov and complete a census. He advises this process will be brief and is crucial step in order to ensure that the county will be properly funded. He then addresses the census checks could be considered as potentially worrisome for a small community with several local businesses such as Powell County. To support this notion, he expresses his concern that most of the monies will be spent at larger franchises and he warns recipients to be cautious of where their dollars are spent and to shop locally whenever possible.

He then led a word of honorable mention to honor our local faith communities and their efforts to provide a positive experience during the Easter holiday season. When considering our local churches, Anderson remarked, “We are just so very proud of the way that they represented Powell County.” He also sent praise to Powell County Clerk, Jackie Everman and team in their accommodations to best serve Powell County. Everman would like to remind everyone that restoration and renewals have been extended for (90) ninety days and you can still renew online at drive.kentucky.gov or by mail, P.O. Box 548, Stanton, KY 40380- the $2.00 fee will be waived for this service. The window service is available on Wednesdays from 9 a.m until 4 p.m. at the Powell Counwty Clerk’s office. Marriage licenses are by appointment only. Your fishing and hunting license can be done online, there are still some retailers offering this service as well. Anderson then uttered his appreciation to our local businesses and community partners. The Powell Valley Millwork was certainly implemental as for their abundant donatiowns in hand sanitizer to the county. Later, he expressed a few lines of appreciation for the first responders and dispatch staff and his understanding of their sacrifices during this time. These were just a few of the appreciated and valuable contributions that were mentioned.

The next item for discussion was the progress in effort to open the Clay City Industrial Park- just located right off the main Clay City exit. Powell County received a grant to have the utilities facilitated. In order to finish this particular need, a request for engineering had been made. The submissions for this job were then acknowledged and are as follows: Nesbitt Engineering, Inc., Blake Adams Engineering, and Palmer Engineering. However, the Fiscal Court will still need to meet with the industrial authorities in order to make their decision based upon their recommendations.

After some detailed discussion of Powell County’s duties as well as some past experiences, a motion was made to maintain the contribution and leave the soil conservation the same as the year before. Anderson informed the magistrates he would be in communication with County Attorney, Robert King, in order for the two to dictate a response that meets the criteria.