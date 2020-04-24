Laura Denise Strange, age 45, passed away on April 17, 2020 at her residence on Frames Branch Road, Clay City, KY. Born in Mt. Sterling, KY she was the daughter of Jerry and Gathala Goodwin Strange, Clay City, KY. She was a 1992 graduate of Powell County High School. Laura was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Wayne and Betty Goodwin and sister-in-law, Gloria Mendoza. In addition to her parents she is also survived by her former husband and best friend, James Junior Strange and by her life partner and best friend, Valari Cochran; one son, James Ethan (Tiffany Chavanne) Strange; one daughter, Harley Denise Strange; one grandchild, Xzavier Patton; brother Nicholas (Joan) Conner; half brother Brandon Conner; special niece and nephew, Debra Nicole and Dylan Andrew Conner; nieces and nephews: Regina, James, Destiny, Karah, Brianna, Israel, Dionte, Steven and Kansas and several aunts and uncles. Private graveside services will be conducted in the Wayne and Betty Goodwin Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Rodney Waco McKinney 84 of Clay City passed away Friday, April 17, 2020 at the Fountain Circle Nursing and Rehabilitation in Winchester. He was born May 24, 1935 in Morgan County to Ralph and Mary McKinney. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, retired from Rockwell and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in Clay City. He is survived by three sons Rodney McKinney and his wife Shelia of Jeffersonville, Roger McKinney of Camargo, Anthony McKinney of Mt. Sterling, a daughter Kathy Lee and her husband Bret of Mt. Sterling, ten grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, a brother Coy McKinney of Ohio and a sister Gabrielle Christine of Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and Mary McKinney, a brother Phillip McKinney and a sister Nadine Stethem. Private graveside services were Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Rest Haven Cemetery with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.