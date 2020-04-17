Marvin “Joe” Vinson Sparks, 48, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. He was born June 15, 1971 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late Marvin Vinson Wasson and Hilda Sparks Wilson. Survivors include, sons, Joshua (Angela) Sparks, Richmond and Nathaniel Sparks, McKee; daughter, Brianna (Derek) Collins, Richmond; grandchild, Riley Jay Collins; mother, Hilda Wilson, Winchester; brothers, Shawn Hudgel, Pebbles, OH, Ronnie Dale “Dinkey” Williams Jr., Winchester, and James Wesley Williams, Winchester; sisters, Marlene Wasson, Zaundra Swanson, Nancy Wasson, Martha (Barry) Morton, Annitta Lykins, Shamo (James) Creech; grandmother, Betty Sparks; aunt, Joyce Hamm; life long friend, Tonya Shell Sparks; best friend, David Keith Yeary; several nephews, nieces, cousins, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Wasson and grandmother, Myrtle Yeary. Private Services were Monday, April 13, 2020. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to the funeral home for his services.

Celia Inaz Estes, age 83, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Stanton, Kentucky, she was the daughter of the late Sherman Bellamy, Sr. and Beulah Brandenburg Bellamy and the widow of Elby Lee Estes, Jr. Celia Estes was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Middletown, Ohio where she taught Sunday School, Baptist Women’s Class and Girls In Action Class. She also taught at Mount Pleasant Children’s Village in Monroe, Ohio and Building Blocks in Middletown, Ohio. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Jerry Lee Estes and David Allen Estes; one daughter, Sandra Estes; three brothers: Sherman Bellamy Jr., James Bellamy and Alvin Bellamy and three sisters: Alberta Handy, Arvetta Nolan and Reva Crowe. Celia Estes is survived by two sons, Larry D. (Lisa) Estes and Timothy (Gwen) Estes; one daughter, Shelia Estes; one brother, Kelly (Arlene) Bellamy; two sisters, Ruby (Hank) Fiola and Shirley Ann (Brinton) Crabtree; seven grandchildren: Tonya Estes, Rebecca Williams, Jacob Wayne Estes, Richard Lee Estes, Caci Lee Estes, Leah Estes and Melissa Dooley; 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Private services will be conducted. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Patty Hall 57 of Clay City passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. She was born August 31, 1962 in Winchester to Thomas A and Reva Powell. She was a housewife. She is survived by her husband David Hall of Clay City, two sons Brandon Powell and his wife Jessica of Jeffersonville, Kaleb Hall of Clay City, two daughters Tasha Rogers and husband Richard of Stanton, Brittany Hall and Derrick Brooks of Clay City, three grandchildren Jeremiah Rogers of Stanton, Bracken Powell of Stanton, Coledon Powell of Jeffersonville, a brother Dennis Powell and wife Linda of Clay City, Robin Powell Moore of Stanton. And sister in-law Linda Coombs Powell. She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas A and Reva Powell, two brothers Thomas Eugene Powell and Jimmy Dale Powell and two sisters Betty Jane Hall and Penny Denise Powell. Private graveside services were held Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at the Hall – Strange Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Johnny Hurt officiating. Pallbearers were David Hall, Derrick Brooks, Richard Rogers, Randy Goodwin, Cecil Dixon and Danny Olinger. Honorary pallbearers were Kaleb Hall, Brandon Powell, Jeremiah Rogers, Bracken Powell and Coledon Powell. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Leanndrea Dee Williams 33 of Jeffersonville passed away Monday, April 6, 2020 at the Saint Joseph Hospital in Mt. Sterling. She was born September 9, 1986 in Mt. Sterling to Larry and Peggy Williams. She was a Government Employee and a member of the Living Waters Church in Mt. Sterling. She is survived by her parents Larry and Peggy Williams of Clay City, two sisters Heather Chandler and her husband Josh of Jeffersonville and Katelyn Geil and her husband Christopher of Clay City. Graveside services were held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the West Bend Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. John Duggins officiating. Pallbearers are Josh Chandler, Caleb Chandler, Eric Mays, David Williams, C D Dyer and Christopher Geil. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Jacob Watson 28 of Stanton passed away March 30, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center from injuries he received in an auto accident. He was born in Winchester May 9, 1991 to Randy and Roberta Watson. He was an employee of Infiltrator Water Tech in Winchester. He is survived by his father Randy Watson of Stanton, his fiancé Cordelia Hale of Stanton, a son Jacobe Watson of Stanton and a brother Jonathan Watson of Stanton. He was preceded in death by his mother Roberta Watson and infant twin brothers. A private graveside services was held Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Cobb Hill Cemetery in Irvine with Bro. Jimmy Smith officiating. Pallbearers were Jonathan Watson, Samuel Higgins, Dean Estepp, Shawn Woolsey, John Watson, and Cole Goodwin. Honorary pallbearers Charlie Goodwin, Michael Curtis, Chase Johnson, John Watson Jr. and Robert Hale. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.