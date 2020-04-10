James Joseph Davis, 59, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home. He was born September 13, 1960 to the late Victoria Sue Bole Davis and Terry Davis. Survivors include, Father, Terry Davis, Parkersburg, WV, sisters, Kimberly (Ben) Hampton, Parkersburg, WV, Melinda Davis, Parkersburg, WV and Kelly Davis, Salyersville, KY; 8 nieces and nephews, and a large extended family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Victoria Sue Davis and Nephew, Thomas Echard Jr. He was loved by his friends. A special mention to long time John James II, John James, and Mike & Terrie Johnson, to us he was Joe but to many he was Beer Can. To quote a friend, “ he tried to act hard but had the biggest, softest heart.” He loved country living, fishing, and raising his chickens. He will be missed by many. No services are scheduled at this time.

Don Franklin Fig, 83, husband of Susie Givens Fig, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at his home. He was born March 26, 1937 in Big Stone Gap, Virginia to the late Frank and Eva Gilliam Fig. He was a 1957 graduate of Appalachia High School, Appalachia, Virginia and studied at the University of Florida. Don was a United States Forest Service ranger for over 50 years, serving the Gorge and its all of its visitors. He was involved in Rescue Operations, uncountable public appearances, KET Specials and served as the authoritative historian on the region. Don was also the author of Tales of the Red River Gorge, sharing many stories of his encounters in our region. Survivors include, beloved wife of 59 years, Susie Fig, Stanton; brother, Raymond Fig, Gate City, Virginia; several nieces and nephews. Services will be scheduled at a later date.

Christopher Tawney 63 of Beattyville passed away Saturday, March 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born August 24, 1956 to James and Phyllis Tucker. He is survived by his wife Diana Muzyczuk of Beattyville. He was preceded in death by his parents. No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge.

Jerry Curtis Weaver, 77, widower of Charlene Wise Birchfield Weaver, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020 at the VA Medical Center, Lexington. He was born August 19, 1942 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Melvin Weaver and the late Alma Payne Johnson. He was a retired factory worker and Vietnam Navy Veteran. Survivors include, step-son, Henry Birchfield; step-daughter, Lisa (Tim) Crawford; brothers, Larry Leon (Judith) Weaver, Ronnie Gene Johnson, and Robert James (Lisa) Johnson; and sister, Brenda Mae (Jeff) Heeter. Private services Monday, April 6, 2020, Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial in Veterans Cemetery, Stanton.

Betty Lou Blackwell 80 of Clay City passed away Saturday, March 29, 2020 at her residence. She was born October 30, 1939 in Winchester to William and Lillie Fraley. She was retired from the Clark County Board of Education. She is survived by her companion Elmer Powell of Clay City, two sons James Blackwell and wife Connie, Timothy Blackwell and wife Sarah, one daughter Sherrie Fugate and husband Orville, fourteen grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren five brothers Darrell Fraley, Kenny Fraley, Tony Fraley, Virgil Fraley, Tom Fraley and five sisters Linda Snedager, Norma Creech, Carolyn Peak, Catherine Curtis and Connie Cecil. She was preceded in death her parents William Wimor and Lillie Fraley, three brothers Bill Wimor, Jimmy Fraley, Danny Fraley and two sisters Lois West and Lola Melton. Private Graveside services were held April 1, 2020 at the Pops Cemetery in Clay City with Bro. Terry Miller and Bro. Darrell Fraley officiating. Pallbearers were Jamie Blackwell, Josh Blackwell, Andrew Fugate, Micah Curtis, John York and BJ York, Honorary pallbearers were Jayden Brandenburg, Brayden Brandenburg, B J Brandenburg, Amber Helton and Chase Johnson. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.