Roger Dale Centers, age 64, passed away on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. Born in Winchester, KY he was the son of Deloris Chatt Centers Estes and the late Carl Centers. He was a former machinist with Sylvania Company who loved motorcycling and working on cars. In addition to his father he was also preceded in death by one brother, Carl Edward Centers. Roger is survived by his son, Ryan (Kassi) Centers of Danville; two daughters, Shelly (Josh) Weaver of Clay City and Lisa Ann (Phillip) Barragan of Austin, TX; his mother, Deloris Chatt Centers Estes and her husband, Jerry of Pinellas Park, FL; two brothers, Billy (Sharon) Centers of Stanton and Darrell Centers of Pinellas Park, FL along with four grandchildren, Brantley Weaver, Jase Centers, Phillip Barragan II and River Centers. A private funeral service will be held on Thursday at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc. with burial in Stonegate Cemetery. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Rebecca Gross, 79, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 at Fountain Circle, Winchester. She was born June 2, 1940 in Winchester, Kentucky to the late George W. and Emma Conley Bishop. Survivor include, sons, Cecil Croyle, Richard Croyle, and Bobby Croyle; several nieces and nephews. Private services Thursday, March 26. Private burial in Clarmont Memorial Gardens, Winchester. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to Hospice East, 407 Shoppers Drive, Winchester, KY 40391 or Evergreen Community Supports, 11 South Highland Street, Winchester, KY 40391.