Here in Powell County, we have an advantage that most communities do not. We have leaders in our school systems that have genuine care and consideration for each student and staff. They realize that what goes on outside of school walls can sometimes be just as important as what is provided and taught inside of school walls. Especially in times like this where we are faced with uncertainty and discouraging circumstances. However, through the triumph, our school leaders have managed to maintain vital roles and responsibilities for teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria workers and more while providing free meals to their beloved students and streaming videos via social media.

During the pending of this pandemic, Dr. Orr has expressed his goal to provide breakfast and lunch to the students of Powell County throughout the weeks to come. On March 17th, PCS provided 1,812 meals to students. He has also managed to create a system that will keep the students and staff of Powell County safe while continuing to learn from their homes. Teachers and principals throughout the county have been committed to their students and engaged through means of technology in order to assist in their anchor day assignments. He has reciprocated an uninterrupted relationship with the health officials of the county and praised their efforts in reaching out and communicating their solutions and guidelines. The Superintendent and BOE are confident in their current state that we will overcome this situation and come out even stronger than before.