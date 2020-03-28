Kenneth V Hall, 90, widower of Verna McCall Hall, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Rex Hospital, Raleigh, North Carolina. He was born April 19, 1929 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Millard and Mary Reed Hall. Survivors include, daughters, Mary Hamilton, Fuquay-Varina, NC and Debbie Hall, High Point, NC; sons, Patrick Hall, Knightdale, NC, and Eric Hall, Wendell, NC; brothers, Raymond Hall, Lexington, and Owen Hall, Elizabethtown, KY; sisters, Gladys Pelfrey, Milford, OH, and Eunice Kosik, Miami, FL; grandson, Mark Hamilton; and great-grandson, Ayden Hamilton. Private services were Thursday, March 19, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Warren Rogers. Private burial was in Clay City-Eaton Cemetery, Clay City with Mark Hamilton, Mike Curtis, Bobby Sparks, John Hall, Wade Rogers, and Eric Hall serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Raymond Hall, Owen Hall, and Bobby Hamilton.

Bobby G Hall, 85, widower of Shirley Hubbard Hall, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Stanton Nursing Center. He was born February 6, 1935 in Powell County to the late James Sherdan and Eunice Spencer Hall. He was a retired store owner. Survivors include, sons, Chris Hall, Hamilton, OH, Steve (Sharlene) Hall, Cincinnati, OH, and Billy Wolff, Stanton; grandsons, Cody Hall, Hunter Martin, Laura (Robbie) Adams, Shannen (Jeremy) Hoffman, and Megan (Caylan) Evans; great-grandchildren, McKinley Brooke Hall, Harper Adams, Rowan Adams, John Hoffman, Jay Hoffman, Jeremy Hoffman, and Lily Hoffman. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and daughter, Bobbi Jean Hall. Services to be scheduled at a later date.

Madelynn Mae Robertson, newborn infant of Cierra Barnes and Quintin Robertson was still born on March 21, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.