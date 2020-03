Powell County High School FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) placed in twenty-two events on Friday, March 6th, 2020 at the Regional Leadership Conference. This group of young leaders achieved 13 first place victories, 4 second place victories, and 1 fifth place award. Needless to say, these admirable students left with a lot of gold and self accomplishment. Fantastic job to all who were a part of the success, both to students and leaders.