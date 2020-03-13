Danny Feltner, age 61, of Clay City, KY passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. Born in Hazard, KY he was the son of the late Squire and Zanna Hoskins Feltner. He was a nine year veteran of the United States Navy who served on the U.S.S. Cleveland and he was a forklift operator at Leggett and Platt. In addition to his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Glenna Williams. Danny is survived by his companion, Virginia Jones; son, Jonathan (Jessica) Feltner of Carnesville, GA; three daughters, Danielle (Eric) Barrett of Carnesville, GA, Amanda Feltner of Wake Forest, NC and Arlie Feltner of Clay City; one stepdaughter, Stephanie (Lee) Pointer; two brothers, Oscar Feltner of Michigan and Donnie (Lula) Feltner of Bowling Green; two sisters, Wilma (Phil) Burke of Jeffersonville and Beth (Mitchell) Williams of Banner; four grandchildren, Max McIntyre, Jeremiah McIntyre, Gloria Dunn and Jonathan “Jon Boy” Feltner and four step grandchildren, Analeigh Pointer, Brooklyn Pointer, Samuel Pointer and Micah Pointer. A private family service was held at 6:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY.

Paul Roundtree, age 81, of North Main Street, Stanton, Kentucky passed away at his home on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete at this time.

Jutanna Lee Parks, age 76, of Clay City, KY passed away at her residence on March 6, 2020. Born in Irvine, KY she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Carma Profitt Ingram and the widow of Wallace Clark and Chester Parks. Jutanna was a former nurse at Saint Joseph Hospital. She is survived by her son, Anthony (Kathy) Clark of Winchester; two daughters, LuAnna (Ronnie) Brown of Nancy and Amy (Arnold) Anderson of Clay City; four stepchildren: Tim Parks, Tim Ritchie, Larcene Powell and Onesia Boyd; two brothers, Donald Ingram of Lexington and David (Kay) Ingram of Mt. Sterling; three grandchildren, Eric Benningfield, Brittany Clark and Audrey Brooks along with four great grandchildren. Funeral services officiated by Bro. James Harold Combs were 3:00 P.M. Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Sunday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Salem Cemetery with Billy Brooks, Eric Benningfield, Robert Spears, Douglas Spears, Ronnie Brown and Arnold Anderson serving as pallbearers. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Barbara Myers Curtis, age 80, widow of Ambrose Curtis, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. Born in Winchester, KY she was the daughter of the late Ollie Myers and Maurine Martin Myers and a member of Grace Bible Church. Barbara Curtis was married to Ambrose Curtis for 55 years and operated her own beauty shop in Stanton for many years. She is survived by her daughter, Ambara (Jamie) Caudill of Stanton; her son, Douglas Curtis of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren, Amy (David) Estepp, Craig (Jessica) Pasley, Bri (Jason) Allen and a step grandchild, James Andrew Caudill along with six great grandchildren, Dawson Estepp, Kayley Estepp, Brody Pasley, Sadie Pasley, Hunter Allen and Evelyn Allen. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Lee Cruse was held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, March 2, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc., 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Burial will be in Stanton Cemetery alongside her husband, Ambrose Curtis with Jamie Caudill, David Estepp, Jason Allen, Dawson Estepp, Craig Pasley and Brody Pasley serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Kayley Estepp, Sadie Pasley, Hunter Allen and Evelyn Allen. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Brenda Sue Edwards 66 passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. She was born June 21, 1953 in Mt. Sterling to Orville and Velma Anderson. She was a homemaker. She is survived by four sons Jerry Conkright of Clay City, Clifford Conkright of Clay City, Steven Conkright and wife Charity of Stanton, Jacob Pennington and wife Jade of Clay City, two daughters Lynnie Barnett of Clay City, Shaylynn King of Clay City, thirty three grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two brothers Marcus Anderson and wife Nora of Jeffersonville, Sidney Anderson and wife Linda of Winchester, four sisters Elizabeth Hunt and husband Glen of Winchester, Tammy Smith of Clay City, Janice Green and husband Norman of Ezel , Kathy Dunn and husband Anthony of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her parents Orville and Velma Anderson, two brothers Ronnie Anderson, Danny Anderson and a sister Sheila Green. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Kelly Blankenship officiating. Burial was in the West Cemetery in Jeffersonville. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.