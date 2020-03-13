Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Powell County Tourism Commission

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

R&R Christian Youth Center

R&R Christian Youth Center at 194 Sunset Drive on Adam’s Ridge in Clay City. Open the 2nd and the 4th Saturday of each month from 5PM – 7PM. Transportation may be available in the Clay City area. Ages 7-18. We have exercise equipment, air hockey, football, ping pong, basketball, football, baseball, bumper pool, petting zoo, volleyball, mini golf, horseshoes, a fire pit and swimming when weather permits. Concessions available. Contact Hugh or Connie Reed at (606) 481-2948 or (606) 481-2381

Homeless Coalition

The Powell County homeless coalition is having a community meeting on Thursday, March 12 at 6:30 at the full Gospel lighthouse fellowship hall 95 5th Ave. Clay city Kentucky everyone is welcome to attend

Hot Meals Daily

Full Gospell Lighthouse at 5th Avenue in Clay City will be offering hot meals for the hungry at 2:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. This service is courtesy of various churches and businesses in the community.

Healthy Living With Diabetes

The Powell County Health Department will be offering a free diabetes self-management program on Monday evenings March 23rd, 30th, April 6th and 13th. Classes will be held at the Powell County Extension Office at 6:00 pm. Different topics will be covered in each class. Samples of healthy foods will be served and cookbooks will be provided at the conclusion of the program. For more information, please contact Stacy Crase at 663-4360.