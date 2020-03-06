By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff-Writer

On Sunday, February 16, a car rolled down the boat ramp and sank into the depths of Mill Creek Lake at Natural Bridge. The fisherman had pulled onto the boat ramp facing downhill and got out to unload his fishing tackle when the incident occurred. Several fire departments responded and Search And Rescue attempted to recover the vehicle.

The edge of the lake from the ramp has a shallow berm for the first twenty yards then terraces down steeply. When the car floated for a few seconds it passed over the edge of the under water bank plunging nearly 40 feet to the bottom. Rumor has it Mill Creek Lake is 100 feet deep, but the deepest point is within 30 feet of the far bank and is only 50 feet deep.

The following Friday a diver swam to the depths of the lake to hook a tow cable to the submerged vehicle. Unfortunately the tow chain broke sending the car and diver back into the depths. After nearly a week the car is now high and dry and will be cleaned inside and out. No trout were reported injured in the incident.