Graceleigh Brielle Lowry, 5 month old daughter of Natacha Lowry and Dylan Sexton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020. She was born August 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Survivors include, mother, Natacha Lowry; father, Dylan Sexton; siblings, Tiara, John David, Bentley, Aldon, Willow, and Piper; grandparents, Sheila and Wesley Sexton; great-grandmother, Darnell and the late William Mize, Jr.; aunts, Tisheena Browning and Christina Razinha; uncle, Harry Lowry; great-aunt, Sylvia Larrison; cousins, Mason Browning, Caylee Ballard, Harry Lowry, Jason Williams, and Keith Williams. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Harry and Penny Lowry. Services were Thursday, February 27, 2020, 1:00PM by Rev. Warren Rogers, Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial was in Vaughns Mill Cemetery with Mason Browning and Harry Lowry.

Betty Louise Boone, 71, passed away, Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born January 28, 1949 to the late Clyde and Nettie Hale McFarland. She was a retired waitress serving Powell County for most of her life. Survivors include, daughters, Shelly (Brian Epperson) McClure and Jackie (Stephen) Everman; grandchildren, Josh Stringer, Taylor Everman, and Lauren Everman. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Arthur “Peach” Boone, and brother, Carl McFarland. Services Wednesday, March 4, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton by Rev. Dale Payne. Burial in Stanton Cemetery, Stephen Everman, Brian Epperson, Josh Stringer, Chris McFarland, Doyle McFarland, and Bobby McFarland. Honorary pallbearers serving, Richard Fain, CB Martin, Betty & Jeff Everman, Jesse Miles, Sue & Nubbin Rogers, Snokie White, Denisa Robinson, and employees of Stanton Nursing Center. In lieu of flowers contributions suggested to the funeral home for her services.