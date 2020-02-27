By MADISON FUGATE

Times Editor

Hannah Wheeler, a native to Clay City, Kentucky, certainly makes this community shine with her bold talents and personality. Hannah is (19) nineteen years old and is a graduate of Powell County High School. She now studies elementary education and special education at Morehead State University. However, in her spare time, Hannah likes to pick up her guitar, paper, and pen and create something that will make all music lovers bliss.

Hannah’s interest in music first peaked when she was a young fourth grade student at Clay City Elementary and became a member of the Clay City Singers, a school quire. She was also influenced greatly by her english teacher, Jessica Begley. Hannah would describe her music as a combination of folk and country. She is inspired by other Kentucky artists that have advanced their careers in the music industry such as: Chris Stapleton, Loretta Lynn, and Tyler Childers. With that being said, Hannah declares if she had the opportunity to open for any artist, she would mostly likely choose Tyler Childers.

Hannah uses music as her outlet for her thoughts and ideas on what she cares the most about and chooses to write her music about the people in her life that have influenced her the most in her life and sometimes social issues such as the coal industry. Hannah’s best piece of advice would be to do what makes you happiest in life without the worry of what everyone else will think. Hannah also states that if she had the power to change anything in the music industry today it would be that artists focus their energy on writing and performing on matters of importance or from the heart rather than what they may consider to be the most contemporary.

If you would like to listen to Hannah’s music, you can call WSKV 104.9 and request it or Truckin’ It Home with Katelyn usually plays it Tuesday-Friday anywhere from 3:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Some of the titles to Hannah’s songs are as follows: Love Ain’t Blind, Bring Back the Light, and Appalachian Man. Appalachian Man was a song inspired by her grandfather, whom she suggests is her number one fan and therefore was deserving of the contribute. You can also check out Ms. Wheeler’s Facebook page to see what’s new. Of course, you have the community’s support and we can’t wait to see where you will go, Hannah!