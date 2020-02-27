Linda Dalton, 69, wife of Dallas Dalton, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Hospital, Lexington. She was born May 2, 1950 in Campton, KY to Kendall & Rausie Stamper. In addition to her husband and mother, she is survived by her son Charles Douglas (Belvie) Dalton, granddaughter Mackenzie Dalton, and brother Kenny Stamper. Services Sunday, February 23, 2020, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Brad Epperson. Burial was in Stonegate Cemetery, with Jamie Elkins, Harry Marsh Timmy Marsh, Gail Means, Reece Foster, and Brandon Hughes serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers include Donnie & Darlene Richardson, Bonnie Ledford, Tammy Whitehead, Christine Randall, Becky Abner, Dallas Watkins, Samantha Watkins, & Wolfe County Nursing Home Staff.

Annie Gail Purvis 1 day old infant passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. She is survived by her parents Christy Garrett and Brian Purvis, of Owingsville, four brothers Raylan Garrett of Owingsville, Zachary Marrs of Georgetown, Brian Taylor Purvis of Owingsville, Joseph Scott Purvis, Maternal Grandparents Jamie and Kathy Garrett of Mt. Sterling, Bobby and Lisa Martin of Mt. Sterling. She was preceded in death by her Paternal Grandparents Charles Purvis and Judy Blades. A memorial services will be held 12 PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at the Grace Gospel Church in Sharpsburg with Bro. Chris Mann officiating. Friends may visit Saturday from 10:30 am till time of the service. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

David Michael Howells, 67, husband of Kathy Willoughby Howells, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. He was born December 4, 1952 in Detroit, Michigan to the late John David Howells and Anne Connelly Howells. He was a US Army Veteran and a retired employee of the Detroit Veterans Administration. Survivors include: wife, Kathy Howells; mother, Ann Howells; son, Anthony Rogers; daughter, Tonya Rudd; brother, James Howells, Michigan; sisters, Janet Howells-Tierney (Larry), Virginia and Salley Howells-Velez (Mark), Florida; grandchildren, Austin Smith, Ashley Huckabone, Danielle Woosley, & Kaleb Rogers; and great-grandchildren, Alton Banks and Zane Woosley. Services were Monday, February 24, 1:00PM, Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Father Frank Broner. Burial was in Veterans Cemetery with military honors with Cody Benningfield, Branson Shumate, Perry Taulbee, Korie Hall, Sam Rogers, and Sam Rogers Jr.