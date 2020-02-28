Supporting Angels

A faith based support group for those suffering from the loss of a loved one. If you are feeling sad or depressed, having a hard time coping with your loss, or simply need to talk. The Supporting Angels Support Group will be meeting every Monday night, at 5:30 p.m. at Harbor of Light (Old Hood’s Skating Rink). The group will be led by Bro. Jimmy Cole.

Democratic Party Meeting

Meets every third Thursday at 7:00 P.M. at the Reed Industrial Park.

12 Step AA / NA Meetings

Meetings are held at 7:00 p.m. and meet every two weeks thereafter at the Appalachian Wellness Center located at 592 Highway 15, Suite #6 in Campton. Appalachian Wellness is located across the road from Creech Auto Sales and the Dollar General Store in Campton.

Celebrate Recovery

Meets on Fridays 7-9pm (with dinner starting at 6) at Clay City First Church of God, 3200 Main Street Clay City. We have large groups for all from (7-8pm), and small groups (from 8-9pm) for men’s life issues and chemical dependency (as one group), women’s chemical dependency, women’s life issues, parents of adult children in addiction, and Celebration Place– kid’s group for ages 5-13, and childcare for kids 4 and under. Dinner and childcare is provided free of charge. We are a valid 12-step recovery group recognized by the court system and rehabilitation facilities. We offer help and support for people in need of recovery from chemical dependency, as well as a wide array of life issues: anxiety, depression, grief, loss, food issues, and many others. FMI contact April Smith (859) 771-5527.

Attention Veterans

A veterans benefits field representative will be at the Powell County Courthouse in Stanton, KY on the first Thursday each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for federal and state veteran benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veteran Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information please call 858-497-6444 to speak with a veterans field representative.

Powell County Tourism Commission

Meets every fourth Wednesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Slade Welcome Center

Kinship Support Group

Special People Advocating Recovery Kentucky (SPARK) will be hosting a kinship support group for grandparents raising grandkids on the second Thursday each month. The meetings will be held at noon at the Stanton First Church of God located at 980 E. College Avenue. For more information contact Jenell Brewer 859-771-3021 or Teresa Morton 859-556-1322.

Spark Ministries

As a non- profit organization, we hope that you will consider SPARK when making your last tax deductible contributions for the year. Donations can be brought to 29 Atkinson St or mailed to PO BOX 1376 Stanton, KY. For more information call (606) 481-5313

WANTED

People who are community minded and want a better life for us all. We offer no pay – long hours – bad weather – and lots of tough training. What we have to give is a family of brothers and sisters who protect and serve our community that are willing to sacrifice there time so others may live! It takes a special kind of person / Do you have what it takes to be a FIREMAN ? Clay City Fire. Call 606 663-2288 Chief Mike Sparks Or Assistant Eric Strange

R&R Christian Youth Center

R&R Christian Youth Center at 194 Sunset Drive on Adam’s Ridge in Clay City. Open the 2nd and the 4th Saturday of each month from 5PM – 7PM. Transportation may be available in the Clay City area. Ages 7-18. We have exercise equipment, air hockey, football, ping pong, basketball, football, baseball, bumper pool, petting zoo, volleyball, mini golf, horseshoes, a fire pit and swimming when weather permits. Concessions available. Contact Hugh or Connie Reed at (606) 481-2948 or (606) 481-2381

Low Cost Spay And Neuter Vouchers

Low cost spay and neuter vouchers will be available to purchase on March 3rd, 2020, from 5-6 p.m. at the Powell County Public Library in Stanton. Please take advantage of this opportunity as it is a substantial savings and we aren’t sure how long the funds will last to continue this program.

The cost of the vouchers will be $35.00 each for a male or female cat. $40.00 each for a male or female dog. Dogs over 50 lbs may be charged more, according to the vet. The fee covers the cost of a spay or neuter,a rabies vaccine and an annual vaccine for cats (Feline luk) and (parvo/distemper) for dogs. These vouchers can be used at the Stanton vet clinic or the Boonesboro animal clinic.

To qualify for these:

You must be low income (below $35,000.00 annually)

You must bring proof of income and residency

You must bring cash for the voucher(s)

Everybody’s Favorite Yard Sale

Come on out to 11400 Irvine Rd. Winchester KY-former Trapp School-for a huge sale of electronics, housewares, hardware, cleaning supplies, new beauty and health supplies, adult clothing, baby items and a large assortment of kids clothes. Mar 6 & 7. 8 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. All proceeds benefit non-profit Lady Veterans Connect. Credit & Debit accepted!

Tuna does Vegas

Are you a Sequined White Stretch Pants Elvis, or a Blue Hawaii Elvis. Our old Tuna, TX friends are back, with some new Vegas style characters added. River City Players will hold open auditions for Tuna does Vegas on Monday, Feb 24th and Thursday, Feb 27th, 6 pm till 7:30 pm. Auditions will be held in the EDA building, 177 Broadway in Irvine. This is an adult themed play, please be 18 yrs old to apply for auditions. We need actors, sound and light techs, a Stage Manager, and backstage workers. We look forward to seeing our returning cast members, and meeting new members.