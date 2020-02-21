By MADISON FUGATE

Times Editor

The Stanton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center hosted a Valentine’s Day party for their residents on Thursday, February 13th, 2020. This festivity included a chocolate fountain, holiday themed Pictionary, each took an estimate as to how many Hershey kisses were in a jar, and in conclusion residents guessed the title and artist to love songs. Some of the artists were The Temptations, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra. Although, Elvis (The King of Rock and Roll) definitely seemed to be the most popular in the room of all the artists. Everyone in the room seemed engaged the whole occasion and the coordinators did a superb job with the organization of the celebration. Before dismissing, there was a crowning of Valentine’s Day King and Queen. The King and Queen seemed to be delighted at the result and it was a picture-perfect ending to the event. It’s always uplifting to see that the residents in our local rehabilitation centers are in good hands and taken well care of with special events all can enjoy.