Mary Saylor, 87, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at her home. She was born September 19, 1932 in Covington, Kentucky to the late Robert Skeen and the late Mary Belle Ritchie Masters. Survivors include, daughter, Brenda Bryant, Stanton; Orville Ping II and Gregory C. Ping both of Louisville. Services were Sunday, February 16, 3:00PM at New Beginning Church of God 1091 Irvine Road, Route 82, Clay City.

Vickie Lynn Wilson, 66, wife of Paul Wilson, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born November 7, 1953 in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Glyn and Hattie Burris Bennett. Survivors include, husband, Paul Wilson; son, Zettle Adams; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Jett; sister, Sharon Hall, Reva Cole, Patricia Hall, and Glenda Snowden; grandchildren, Kayla Leanne Oram and Christian Adams; great-grandchildren, Jon Adams. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Denny Bennett, M.E. Bennett, and sister, Sue King. Services were Saturday, February 15, 2020, 10:00am by Rev. Willard Estep. Burial was in Winchester Cemetery with Christian Adams, Timmy Elkins, Mark Elkins, Bill Riley, Danny Hall, and Donnie Jett serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers serving, Jim Hall and Vaughn Wilson.

Bob Day, 87, widower of Joyce Day, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, Lexington. He was born December 6, 1932 in Perry County to the late Charlie and Jossie Pough Day. Survivors include, son, Eugene Day; daughters, Anne Dominguez-Robles, Linda Cook, Debbie Terrell, and Audrey Fambrough; and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Joyce Day; and daughters, Roberta Edwards and Sarah Day. Services were Tuesday February 18, 12:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home, Stanton. Burial was in the Day/McDaniel Cemetery, Hazard, Kentucky with Rich Terrell, David Terrell, Tony Dominguez-Robles, Gary Cook, Adam Fambrough, and Eugene Day serving as pallbearers.

Lynda Lou Ballard 69 of Stanton passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Clark Regional Medical Center in Winchester after a short Battle with cancer. She was born November 6, 1950 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Nova and Della Curtis. She was formerly employed at Nestle and was a member of the Church of Deliverance in Clay City. She is survived by a son Jimmy Dale Sparks of Clay City, three daughters Jeannie Brewer and husband Tim Cavanaugh of Danville, Della Satterley and husband David of Shelbyville, Charlotte Smith of Clay City, sixteen grandchildren, twenty seven great-grandchildren, one brother Nova Curtis JR and his wife Crystal and five sisters Phyllis Curtis and Larry Parido of Clay City, Brenda Tipton of Winchester, Marcella Banks of Clay City, Carol Spangler and husband Bo of Clay City and Joyce Parido and husband Ray of Clay City. She was preceded in death by her parents Nova SR and Della Curtis, stepmother Maude Curtis, her husband Bill Ballard, a daughter Anna Bell (Peanut) Sparks, two sister’s Margaret Stamper, Rosella Mullins and a brother Stevenson Wayne Curtis. Funeral services were held 2 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Sammy Patrick officiating. Burial was in the Salem Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

James Traver Kirk, age 40, husband of Brandy Haddix Kirk of Stanton, KY passed away on February 11, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester, KY. James was born in Panama City, FL on September 13, 1979 and graduated from Powell County High School in 1997. He was a Detective with the City of Stanton Police Department and the owner of Lawn En4cement Lawn Care Business. James Kirk was a former Chief of Police with the Clay City Police Department and was decorated with the Life Saving Award issued by the Montgomery County Sheriff Department. He was posthumously honored with the Meritorious Service Award issued by the Stanton City Police Department. James is survived by his wife, Brandy Haddix Kirk; his mother, Elaine Whitehurst Kirk; his mother and father in law, Roy and Rebecca Haddix; four daughters: Morgan (Ian Adams) Campbell, Madalyn Kirk, McKinney Kirk and Marti Kirk; one sister, Leslie Kirk; sisters in law, Mandy Delacey, Jessica Haddix and Megan Pelfrey and one grandchild, Levi Adams. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Garland Lacy and Arthur Randy Lacy were held at noon Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Emmanuel Baptist Church. Burial was in Sissy’s Garden Cemetery, West Bend, KY with Arthur Randy Lacy, Donavon Crabtree, Ian Morton, James Watson, Chase Friel, Michael Whitehurst, Billy Rice, Mike Townsend, Jake Rogers and Grant Faulkner serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Ian Adams, Roy Haddix, O. J. Rogers, Justin Spencer, Charlie Crabtree, Charles “Bubby” Campbell, Travis Crabtree, Kenny Yarber, Chad Rice, Kevin Neal, Derek Townsend, Matthew Reed and Logan Faulkner. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.