By MADISON FUGATE

Times Editor

The City of Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission plans to introduce exciting new growth in the community hopefully in the coming Summer months. Many of the local residents have countless fond memories of the drive-in theater here in Powell County. As a result, it is imperative to the Tourism committee to preserve this as much as possible and include it as an important and cherished piece of the community with the additions of some exciting and modernized renovations.

The members are only in the first stages of layout and thoughts for potential events and renovations.

Some of the discussion proposed throughout their meeting involved presenting past released film projections on the screens in conjunction with the local festivals, hosting concerts, leasing for community events, car shows, and other possible festivals/swap-markets.

Recently, there has been a health inspector on site to observe the area to specify some of the requirements for updates. The board members have also decided the building will indisputably need new paint, new lighting fixtures, new plumbing/toilets, new doors, and they plan to possibly add an office and remove the drop ceilings therein. It is their desire to have a high-quality facility that the public will be eager to utilize. In order for contractors to have an opportunity to place their bids, the board plans to advertise the trades needed for the process in the local paper before proceeding with any developments. However, the Stanton Tourism and Convention Commission members feel the most efficient strategy for success is to wait until all needs have been declared before advertising to the public and pursuing bids. All in all, this addition should create a desire for the community to connect, gather and celebrate.