Zelpha Mae Townsend Dehart, 88, passed away peacefully at her home on February 3, 2020, surrounded by her children and loved ones. She was born in Powell County, KY on April 17, 1931.

A loving mother and homemaker, Zelpha was a remarkable cook and loved nothing more than preparing meals for her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening and working in her flowers. It was her unwavering faith in God that carried her throughout her days.

Zelpha married the late Willis Dehart on March 2, 1950 and together they raised 7 children. She leaves her memories to be cherished by David (Bonnie) Dehart, Wanda (Ronnie) Baber, Danny (Verna) Dehart, Joann Hall (Roy Cord), Michael (Charlene) Dehart, Jean (Jim) Myers, and Steven Dehart; 20 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren; a sister Carolyn Hall and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband Willis Dehart, two grandsons Tony Hall and Justin Dehart, and a great grandson Aiden Dehart, 4 sisters and 2 brothers.

Family and friends paid their respects from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Davis and Davis Funeral Home on Thursday February 6.

Funeral services were Friday, February 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Davis and Davis Funeral Home in Stanton, KY. Pallbearers were Bobby Day, Shawn Dehart, Damon Martin, Jason Shortridge, Alan Dehart, Jonathan Dehart and Jon Michael Dehart. Honorary Pallbearers will include Dennis Powell, Roy Cord, Kevin Miles, Andrew Jefferson, and Kirk Graves.

Interment followed at Rest Haven Cemetery in Stanton, KY.

Phyllis Joyce (Smallwood) Fraley, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Bowen, Ky in 1937, she settled in Clark County after marrying William C. Fraley. She is survived by her four children: Connie G. Fraley (Lee) Campbell, William Jeffrey (Patricia) Fraley, Michael Edward (Theresa) Fraley, Alice A. Fraley (Patrick) O’Kelley. She was born to Charles Ernest and Edna (Morton) Smallwood. Along with her children, she is survived by her brother, Talmadge Smallwood and sister-in-law, Miriam Smallwood, her sister, Carrie M. Smallwood, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Fraley, her brother Elmer G. Smallwood and sister, Fern Smallwood Brewer. She was a wife, mother, friend who enjoyed gardening, beautiful flowers, collecting dolls, china, and figurines. She previously co-owned Fraley Automotive in Mt. Sterling. She was a member of the Winchester First Church of God. Her kind heart was known to many and she enjoyed good friends and good neighbors. Along with her flowers, she enjoyed her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service was at Scobee Funeral Home, 219 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elkin Cemetery on Happy Top in Powell County, Ky. Please contact Scobee Funeral Home for more information.

George Bard 77 husband of Marjorie Bard of Clay City passed away Thursday, February 5, 2020 at the University Of Kentucky Hospital. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia October 5, 1942 to Gale and Elizabeth Bard. He was retired from the Forestry Department and was a member of the Stanton Baptist Church where he was a Deacon. He is survived by his wife Marjorie Bard of Clay City, a daughter Elizabeth Baez and her husband Brandon of Nicholasville, six grandchildren Chris Lasley, Alida Lasley, Hunter Baez, Mason Baez, Shawna Townsend, Emily Townsend and a Brother Jim Bard. He was preceded in death by his parents Gale and Elizabeth Bard, a daughter Suzannah Townsend and a brother Tom Bard. A Memorial service was held 3 PM Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Stanton Baptist Church with Bro. Jonathan Lewis officiating. In lieu of flowers family ask that donations be made to the Stanton Baptist Church. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.

Lloyd Clay “Chubby” Tipton, age 66 of Stanton, KY passed away February 8, 2020 at Hospice Care Plus Compassionate Care Center, Richmond, KY. Born in Mount Sterling, KY he was the son of the late Harold “Chubby” Tipton and the late Hazel Horn Tipton. He was a 1971 graduate of Powell County High School and a former factory employee of Bundy Tubing. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, James B. Tipton and Daniel “Goat” Tipton. He is survived by one brother, Robert Tipton of Stanton and four sisters: Betty Wickline of Stanton, Barbara Jean Tipton Lane of Stanton, Tena McIntosh of Georgetown, OH and Mallissa Tipton of West Liberty. Funeral services officiated by Bro. Johnny Hurt will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home, 125 West College Avenue, Stanton, KY. Visitation begins at 6:00 P.M. Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Cat Creek Cemetery with Blake Tipton, Montlee Wickline, Justin Wickline, Austin Nicholas Mullins, Kris Young, Shelby Tipton and David Goodwin serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Cynthia Rogers, Kathy Hall, Shelia Thomas, Lois Meadows and Jeff Horn. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Connie Miller, 74, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born November 21, 1945 in Lodi, Ohio to the late Alvin and Katherine Stahl Carver.

Margaret McIntosh, 78, Clay City, Kentucky, passed away on January 15, 2020 at home surrounded by her beloved family.

She was born October 14, 1941 in Perry County, Kentucky to Cornwallis and Canzalia Miller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years James Drexel McIntosh; daughters Teresa Diane Meadows and Sandra JoAnne Freeman; brothers Shelby Miller, Dewey Siegel Miller, Donald Miller, James Monroe (Buck) Miller, and Delmar Miller; and sisters Mollie Ingram, Geneva Wright, and Callie Wright. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Colleen and Robert Crowe of Clay City; grandchildren Brandon Crowe (Tammie Crowe) of Stanton, Ginger Reed (Justin Reed) of Clay City, Jerri Jones (Dewey Jones) of Stanton, and Savannah Jeffers (Dester Jeffers) of Mason, Ohio; great-grandchildren Jackson Reed, Forest Reed, Willow Wireman, Emie Jones, Dester Jeffers, Wyatt Jeffers, Linnie Jeffers, and Brayden Crowe; one sister Victory Fraley; one brother Milford Miller; and several nieces and nephews. She was retired from Osram, Sylvania and a member of the Mt. Parkway Church of God in Clay City. She was a skilled basket maker and maker of wooden bowls, having taken multiple community education classes through Eastern Kentucky University. She enjoyed hosting Sunday dinners for family, attending church, watching the Gaithers and home remodeling shows, and sitting on her front porch talking with visitors. She will be remembered for often burning what she cooked, being willing to feed anyone that showed up, and for all the love she poured into her family and friends, especially the little ones. Pallbearers are Jeff McIntosh, Jason McIntosh, Tim Miller, Brian Miller, and Chester “Tarzan” Miller. Honorary pallbearers are Dewey Freeman, Terry Miller, Jennie Crowe, Charlene Kennon, Arlene Webster, Jennifer McIntosh, Mandy, Stan and Caden Trent, and Mt. Parkway Church of God.