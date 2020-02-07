Cratis Marshall, 81, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born April 20, 1938 to the late Willie and Ivory Marshall. Survivor include, daughters, Lynn Willie

and Mary Bethal Madden; 5 Grandchildren; sisters, Mary Holbert Inez Oliver, Annalee Jones; brothers, Evert (Cut) Marshall, Curtis Marshall, All of Greenup, George Marshall of Grayson; aunt, Opal Plummer, special niece, who provided him with special love and care in his last days, Linda White; and several other family members to mourn his passing. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Ivory Marshall, wife, Freda sue Marshall, children,James Marshall and Angela Marshall; sisters, Eraia Marshall and Louise Zornes; brothers, Edward Marshall, Estill Marshall, and Lewis Marshall. Graveyard services at a later date by Bill White.

Mary Jane (Janiee) Begley passed away peacefully at her home on December 22, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. She was born on July 22nd 1958 in Middletown, Ohio to Eli Banks Jr. and Wanda Banks. Survivors are her daughter Brandy (Eric) Southwood, her son Travis (Whittnei) Puckett. 3 grandchildren Thomas (Kennedy) Begley, Dakota Gardner, Christopher Gardner. One great grandson Malakeigh Begley. 3 sisters, Dezra Harvey, Cindy (Jason) McCoy, Susan (Bruce) Spencer. One brother Mark (Marcia) Banks and a host of nieces and nephews. She is proceeded in death by her parents Wanda and Eli, her niece Melissa Gillord and her niece Gabbi McCoy. She was laid to rest on January 8, 2020 beside her mother in Clay City, KY. Preceded in death by her brother Joshua Eli Banks

Woodford Clay Hall, 82, husband of Callie Denniston Hall, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born February 4, 1937 in Slade, Kentucky to the late Rennie Clay “Andy” and Jennie Helton Hall. He was a retired Kentucky State Park employee. Survivors include, wife, Callie Hall; son, Lenville Hall; daughters, Alberta (Bruce) Taulbee, Teresa (Greg) Perry, Jamie Hall, Holly (Steven) Sparks; sisters, Wilma Jean Smith and Edith Hall; 10 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and numerous brothers and sisters. Services Thursday, February 6, 2020, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Larry Collins. Visitation Wednesday 6-9pm at the funeral home. Burial in Helton Hill Cemetery with Greg Perry, Nick Perry, Bruce Taulbee, Kyle Hall, Steven Sparks, and Teresa Perry.

James “Jim” Glenn Sparks, 58, husband of Donna Townsend Sparks, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 in Leeco, Kentucky. He was born January 18, 1962 in Campton, Kentucky to the late Glenn Sparks and Waveline Friend Sparks. Survivors include, mother, Waveline Sparks; wife, Donna Sparks; special companion, Bogie; sisters, Jody Hatton and Janice (Mike) Chambers; mother and father-in-law: James R. and Geneva Townsend; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Dena and Aaron Dailey. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn Sparks and brothers, Arthur “Artie” Sparks, and William Richard Sparks. Services were Sunday, February 2, 2:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. Rick Isaacs. Burial in McQuinn Cemetery with Herman Chambers, Bruce Hatton, James Dailey, Aaron Dailey, Larry Oliver, Danny Spencer, Dennis Adams, and Charles Paul Booth serving as pallbearers.

Lela Hughes, 88, widow of William John Hughes, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. She was born November 18, 1931 in Powell County, Kentucky to the late Weed and Ethel James Briscoe. Survivors include, sons, Greg(Kathy) Briscoe, Jeff Hughes, and William Edward (Lynn) Hughes; daughters, Beverly Reed and Sharon Reed; grandchildren, James Gregory Briscoe, Kristy Ann Briscoe, Miranda Kirby, Elizabeth Chester, Danielle Lawson, Kristy Hughes, Ashley Hughes, Brittany Hughes, William Jake Hughes, Freddy Reed II, Haley Reed, Rebecca Hughes, Chelsea York, Natosha Alvord, Joseph Christopher Reed, Jodi Reed, and Junior Reed; and a host of great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and daughter, Penny Smallwood. Services Wednesday, February 5, 2020, 3:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Gary Sparks. Burial in Townsend Cemetery with Greg Briscoe, Bobby Joe York, John York, Christopher Reed, James Briscoe, and Josh Congleton. Honorary pallbearers serving, William Jake Hughes, Junior Reed, Gary Sparks, and the members of Blessed Assurance Church.