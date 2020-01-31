By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff-Writer

Ricky Williams with Estill County Search and Rescue, along with another member, go over ground rules for the search.

On Sunday, January 26 Powell County Search and Rescue received a call requesting assistance from the Estill County SAR team. A 42 year old man and his dog were reported missing off Mountain Spring Road in Estill and were last seen around 3:00 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The subject had a history of disappearing but was quickly located inside a cave around 3:00 on Sunday by various members of the Estill team and their dogs. The subject was taken by sheriff Chris Flynn to be assessed by EMS. The man and his dog are both reported as well.