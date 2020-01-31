Clay City Times

Powell County SAR assists in search for missing man

By LISA JOHNSON

Times Staff-Writer

Ricky Williams with Estill County Search and Rescue, along with another member, go over ground rules for the search.

 On Sunday, January 26 Powell County Search and Rescue received a  call requesting assistance from the Estill County SAR team.   A 42 year old man and his dog were reported missing off Mountain Spring Road in Estill and were last seen around 3:00 in the afternoon on Saturday.

The subject  had a history of disappearing but was quickly located inside a cave around 3:00 on Sunday  by various  members of the Estill team and their  dogs. The subject was  taken by sheriff Chris Flynn to be assessed by EMS. The man and his dog are both reported as well.

