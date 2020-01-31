Matthew Seldon Reed, age 91, husband of Bonnie Palmer Reed for 73 years, of East College Avenue, Stanton, KY passed away at his home under the loving care of his son and daughter on Tuesday, January 21, 2020. Born in Bowen, KY he was the son of the late E. C. and Ella Johnson Reed. He was an active member of Bowen First Church of God and former superintendent and carpenter with White and Congleton Company. He was a member of the Powell County Bass Club, he loved playing golf at Beechfork Golf Course and he volunteered for 12 years at the Powell County Emergency Food Bank. He loved fishing with his son, Seldon and his brothers and he also enjoyed farming with Seldon and his brother, Elmer. He also loved sitting on his porch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his four brothers: Jimmy Reed, Hollis Reed, Linville Reed and Elmer Reed and his two sisters, Mary Reed and Elsie Garrett. Matthew was the last living member of his family generation. He was also preceded in death by his sister in law and brother in law Doris and Luther Lane. Matthew is survived by his wife, Bonnie Reed; one son, Seldon Dean (Sue) Reed of Stanton, KY; one daughter, Rose Lynn (Strother D.) Hall of Stanton, KY; three grandchildren: Deana (Troy) Brooks, Kevin (Angela) Hall and Jeremy Townsend; four great grandchildren: Matthew Brooks, Nathan Brooks, Jonathan Brooks and Strother Harrison Earwood-Hall and two sisters in law, Virginia Reed and Barbara Reed. Funeral services officiated by Pastor Brad Epperson and Pastor Bill Carpenter were held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Bowen First Church of God, 5555 Campton Road, Stanton, KY. Interment was in Reed Cemetery with Matthew Brooks, Nathan Brooks, Jon Brooks, Jeremy Townsend, Matthew Reed, Morgan Reed, Troy Brooks and Mark Reed serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Strother D. Hall, Kevin Hall, Chris Nolan, Mike Reed, Jimmy Dennis, James Martin, Euell Sumner, Hershell Strange, Talmadge Smallwood, Jimmy Skidmore, Larry Epperson, Lynn Tackett and Lynn Briscoe. Memorial contributions may be made to Bowen First Church of God Building Fund, Hospice East and the Powell County Emergency Food Bank. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Phyllis Joyce (Smallwood) Fraley, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, January 20, 2020. Born in Bowen, Ky in 1937, she settled in Clark County after marrying William C. Fraley. She is survived by her four children: Connie G. Fraley (Lee) Campbell, William Jeffrey (Patricia) Fraley, Michael Edward (Theresa) Fraley, Alice A. Fraley (Patrick) O’Kelley. She was born to Charles Ernest and Edna (Morton) Smallwood. Along with her children, she is survived by her brother, Talmadge Smallwood and sister-in-law, Miriam Smallwood, her sister, Carrie M. Smallwood, as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, William C. Fraley, her brother Elmer G. Smallwood and sister, Fern Smallwood Brewer. She was a wife, mother, friend who enjoyed gardening, beautiful flowers, collecting dolls, china, and figurines. She previously co-owned Fraley Automotive in Mt. Sterling. She was a member of the Winchester First Church of God. Her kind heart was known to many and she enjoyed good friends and good neighbors. Along with her flowers, she enjoyed her children and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Service was at Scobee Funeral Home, 219 West Lexington Avenue, Winchester, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elkin Cemetery on Happy Top in Powell County, Ky. Please contact Scobee Funeral Home for more information.

Serenity Squish Stewart, daughter of Logan and Shawna Stewart, went to be with Jesus on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:08 PM at St Joseph East Women’s Care, Lexington surrounded by her loving family. Squish is deeply loved by her parents Logan & Shawna Stewart. Graveside services were Monday, January 27, 4:00 PM at Stewart Family Cemetery, 201 Amanda Lane Jeffersonville, KY. She will be greatly missed by grandparents, Gary “Pa” and Valerie “Mimi” Stewart, Bill “Poppy” and Sherry “Nana” Eldridge. Aunts and Uncles, Leslie “LouLou” Stewart (Austin), Carole “BoBo” Alcorn (Andy), Mary “Auntie M” Flynn (Darin) will miss fighting over who is her favorite Aunt. Cousins, Lydia and Aaron “Leonard” Flynn and Remington, A.K.A. Chubby Cheeks Alcorn will miss fighting over Poppy and Nana with you.

Kathy J. Wilson, age 65, wife of Bradley Scott Wilson of Clay City, KY passed away January 23, 2020 at Saint Joseph Hospital, Lexington, KY. Born in Seymour, IN she was the daughter of the late Melvin Hardy and the late Pauline Johnson Hardy. Kathy was a homemaker and a former waitress. In addition to her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother, Michael Hardy. Kathy is survived by her husband, Bradley Scott Wilson; three daughters: Amanda Driver Lang of North Vernon, IN, Brandy Michelle Mix and Melissa Mix of Seymour, IN; one brother, Buster Hardy; one sister, Sue Hardy; ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.