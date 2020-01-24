Glendon Shane Smith, 44, husband of Christeinna Cobern Smith, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 21, 1975 in Lexington, Kentucky to the late Richard Smith and Wilma Hall Smith. Survivors include, wife, Christeinna Smith; son, Andrew Smith; step-son, Billy (Brooklyn) Collinsworth; step-daughters, Latasha (Robert) Gibson, Ashley Collinsworth, Stephanie Collinsworth, and Samantha Collinsworth; brother, Richard (Bonnie) Smith; sisters, Frances (Timmy) Martin and Linda Smith; grandchildren, Nathan Gibson, Damin Manns, Desmond Collinsworth, Grayson Gibson, and Dakota Collinsworth; niece, Sasha Nicole Martin; nephew, Timothy Aaron Martin; great-nieces, Amelia Reece Martin and Anjel Grace Cobern. Services Wednesday, January 22, 1:00PM Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Bro. James Cole. Burial in Helton Hill Cemetery with Billy Collinsworth, Robert Gibson, Chad Lawson, Jeffery Hall, Ricky Smith, Timmy Martin, and Dusty Sparks serving as pallbearers.

Melissa Faye Larrison 48 of Clay City passed away January 19, 2020. She was born January 5, 1972 in Winchester to James and Margie Knox. She is survived by her father James Knox, husband Virgil Larrison, two sons Jacob Larrison and wife Hannah, Josh Larrison and wife Kayla, five grandchildren, two sisters Rosalie Snowden and her husband Walter and Michelle Catron and her husband Virgil. She was preceded in death by her mother Margie Knox. Funeral services will be held 1 PM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. Randy Catron officiating. Friends may visit Wednesday from 11am till time of the service. Burial will be in the Mountain Rest Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.