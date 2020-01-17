By CHRIS CHANEY

Times Staff-Reporter

On January 9, 2020 Officer William Rice of the Stanton Police Department was presented a Commendation Lifesaver Award for his actions while on duty on May 1, 2019. Officer Rice responded to a call regarding an attempted suicide. Due to Officer Rice’s quick-thinking actions the victim’s life was saved, they were treated, and have since recovered.

The commendation was the highlight of the regular January meeting of the Stanton City Council at Stanton City Hall.

During the meeting City Council discusses a number of items. A considerable amount of time was spent discussing the burned residence at the corner of Maple and Breckenridge Streets and on the time-frame for cleanup. A neighbor spoke expressing her concerns that the derelict structure be cleaned up as soon as possible. City staff and the Mayor assures her they were doing everything they can to ensure the property is cleaned up in a timely manner. Staff said if there is no action by the property owner by the end of the month the City will pursue legal action.

The Council also talked about the need to hire a replacement maintenance worker for the Water Department. A motion was made and passed to advertise the position at twelve dollars ($12.00) per hour to attract more qualified and committed candidates in a “tight job market.” It was stated that there is a need to hire someone who is willing to pursue the necessary licenses and certifications and the previous hourly rate of ten dollars ($10.00) per hour would likely not attract adequate candidates.

Also discussed was an updated nuisance ordinance (first reading), the final draft of the City’s annual audit to be acted upon at the next regular meeting, and a reminder that garbage pickup within the City will be changing from Wednesday and Thursday to Fridays effective sometime in February. The public will be notified closer to the date of change.