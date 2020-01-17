Jesse Lee Reed, 87, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, January 5, 2020. Jesse and his family were longtime resident’s of Pensacola, Florida.

Jesse was born in Bow- en, Kentucky on June 5, 1932 to William and Anna Reed. He spent the majority of his childhood and early adulthood in Kentucky. After Graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in 1954, he was commissioned as a Naval Officer and spent the next 23 years serving his country. After an illustrious career as a naval jet pilot he and his wife, Lalia, opened their own real estate brokerage locally. Several years later he returned to aviation as a civilian flight instructor, wliere he taught for another 20 years.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling with his family and friends. He was a loyal University of Ken tuck)’ fan. Jesse was always kind and generous. He never knew a stranger and had many lifelong friends. He was a founding member of Perdido Methodist Church and an active participant in church activities.

Jesse is preceded in death by his wife, Lalia Muriel Reed and eldest daughter, Susan Reed Cla)ton.

He is survived by his yougest daughter, Kelly ReedWest: grandchildren,Jessica Cla)ton Schipp, Layla Alexandria West, Anna Lucille Clayton and Shawn Qimeron West. He is also survived by his younger brother Ronald ( Mary Lou) Reed of Valparaiso, Florida.

Freda McCoy, age 81 of Stanton, KY, widow of Tommy Ray McCoy, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 in Richmond, KY. Born in Stanton, KY she was the daughter of the late Walter Martin and the late Ethel Kinser Martin. Freda was a homemaker and member of Middlefork Church of God. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia McCoy. Freda is survived by one son, Jeffrey Dale (Ruth Ann) McCoy of Winchester; two daughters, Bonnie Jean McCoy of Richmond and Annetta (Jeff Allen) Hendrichs of Lexington; one sister, Eula Friend of Slade; three grandchildren: William Lucas, Samantha McCoy Williams and Anthony Chandler Hendrichs and one great grandchild, Raelynn Shirley. Funeral services were held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hearne Funeral Home Inc. Burial was in Resthaven Cemetery with Jeff Allen, Denzil Friend, Tony Hendrichs, Mark Barnett, William Lucas and Jeffrey McCoy serving as active pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers are Anthony Chandler Hendrichs, Taylor Hendrichs, Whitney Allen and Seth Allen. Arrangements by Hearne Funeral Home, Inc.

Jeremy Wayne Adkins, 31 of Jeffersonville passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington. He was born January 10, 1988 in Pikeville to Joyce Johnson. He is survived by his parents Sherman and Joyce Adkins Johnson of Jeffersonville, a brother Joshua Clay Adkins of Jeffersonville and a sister Alicia Martin of Clay City. Funeral services were held 12 PM Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Clay City Church of Christ with Bro. Daniel Newell officiating. Friends may visit Tuesday from 10 AM till time of the service. Burial will be in the Johnson Cemetery in Clay City. Pallbearers will be Wayne McClure, Merle Strange, Kollin Parks, Josh Adkins, Toby Royce and Greg Strange. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge of services.